Chris Genszler: How one potentially fatal event affects a person
For every change of heart, there must be a trigger.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The effects of a life threatening experience on the brain have been the subject of numerous scientific investigations. This has been connected to how a person feels or thinks both during and after this brief period. Though the effects may differ from one person to another, they're quite similar in some ways.
Chris Genszler describes his own experience and interpretation of nearly loosing his precious life in a book titled "Letters from Levi," written and published. He describes the realization he received after being on the verge of death in this book.
Chris met a not so accident of a lifetime that unexpectedly turned his life around. He described it as more of a personal encounter of God’s hand working on his life. This even led him to have a heart for those who’ll have the same experience as him and to take good care of them, because that’s what he heard and learned.
His life changed and he found purpose, he found a new perspective on life. Life-threatening episodes can happen anytime and anywhere for various kinds of reasons, and the outcome is not always positive.
Any close encounter with death serves as a stark reminder of the vulnerability and shortness of life. This can remove the protective mental layers that keep people from terrible or negative existential ideas.
Chris shared that he was given a second chance at life by God and was given a mission. And that he found a meaning for his existence, as he recalled the message he heard from God..
For more pieces of information and in-depth explanations “Letters from Levi” by Chris Genszler is now available on Amazon, up for grabs!
