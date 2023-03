New Mexico Senate Floor Wrap for March 17, 2023

For Immediate Release

New Mexico Senate Floor Wrap for March 18, 2023

This morning, the New Mexico Senate convened for its final floor session of the First Session of the 56th Legislature of the State of New Mexico. Final actions of the New Mexico Senate for the legislative season include:

Special Immigrant Juvenile Measure Passes Senate

The New Mexico Senate passed House Bill 15 by a vote of 33-6.

The Senate concurred on House amendments to the following:

SB466 — CHARTER SCHOOL & CHARTERING AUTHORITY AUDITS

SB280 — CYBERSECURITY ACT

SB107 — CUSTODY HEARINGS WITHIN 72 HOURS

SB188 — OFFICIAL STATE AROMA

SB246 — UNIFORM LAW ON NOTARIAL ACTS

SB051 — COST-SHARING CONTRIBUTIONS FOR PRESCRIPTIONS

Additional legislation passed on the Senate Floor today:

HB233 — RLD REORGANIZATION

HB459 — HORSE BREEDER FEE DISTRIBUTIONS

HB015 — SPECIAL IMMIGRANT JUVENILE CLASSIFICATION

HB083 — PODIATRY LICENSURE CHANGES

HB286 — MOTOR VEHICLE SUN SCREEN MATERIALS

New Mexico Senate Democrats’ legislation passed by both chambers this legislative session:

SB001 — REGIONAL WATER RESILIENCY

SB002 — JUDICIAL SALARY INCREASES

SB003 — FAMILY INCOME INDEX DISTRIBUTIONS FLEXIBILITY

SB004 — HEALTHY UNIVERSAL SCHOOL MEALS

SB006 — HERMITS PEAK-CALF CANYON FIRE RECOVERY FUNDS

SB007 — RURAL HEALTH CARE DELIVERY FUND

SB009 — CREATE LEGACY PERMANENT FUNDS

SB013 — REPRODUCTIVE HEALTH PROVIDER PROTECTIONS

SB016 — CREATE HEALTH CARE AUTHORITY DEPARTMENT

SB017 — DENTAL INSURANCE CHANGES

SB019 — LAW ENFORCEMENT & PUBLIC SAFETY TELECOMM

SB026 — EXCESS OIL & GAS FUNDS TO SEVERANCE TAX FUND

SB029 — MEDICAL AND GERIATRIC PAROLE

SB031 — GUARDIANSHIP CHANGES

SB035 — ANESTHESIOLOGIST ASSISTANTS CHANGES

SB041 — LOCAL TELECOMM CARRIER CHANGES

SB043 — INTIMIDATION OF ELECTION OFFICIALS

SB047 — DRIVER’S LICENSE SUSPENSION PENALTIES

SB050 — RIGHT TO REPAIR ACT

SB051 — COST-SHARING CONTRIBUTIONS FOR PRESCRIPTIONS

SB053 — STORAGE OF CERTAIN RADIOACTIVE WASTE

SB058 — INTERSTATE STREAM COMMISSION MEMBERS

SB064 — NO LIFE SENTENCE FOR JUVENILES

SB068 — ELECTRONIC MOTOR VEHICLE DOCUMENTS

SB069 — ELECTRIC-ASSISTED BICYCLE DEFINITIONS

SB071 — ORGAN DONATION DISCRIMINATION

SB072 — CREATE WILDLIFE CORRIDORS FUND

SB081 — IMMUNIZATION INFO CERTIFICATION

SB083 — TELECOMM ACT “CRAMMING” DEFINITION

SB084 — PROBATION & PAROLE VIOLATION CHANGES

SB092 — PHARMACIST SCOPE OF PRACTICE

SB094 — TRANSFER RIO GRANDE TRAIL ADMINISTRATION

SB102 — IMPROPER USE OF TRAVEL LANE

SB107 — CUSTODY HEARINGS WITHIN 72 HOURS

SB111 — TEMPORARY SUSPENSION OF LICENSING FEES

SB117 — PRESCRIBING PSYCHOLOGIST PRACTICE ACT

SB120 — OPEN ENROLLMENT FOR MILITARY CHILDREN

SB131 — PUBLIC SCHOOL FUNDING CHANGES

SB132 — STI PREVENTION & TREATMENT

SB133 — CATALYTIC CONVERTER SALES RECORDS

SB143 — NONPROFIT GAMING MACHINE PAYOUTS

SB144 — SANTA FE STATE OFFICE BUILDING

SB145 — STATE POLICE RETIREMENT CHANGES

SB147 — TAX CHANGES

SB153 — PUBLICATION OF SUPPLEMENTAL APPROPRIATIONS

SB155 — USE OF TELECOMM FUND FOR BROADBAND

SB160 — TRANSFER TRANSPORTATION FUNCTIONS FROM PRC

SB168 — DEATH PRONOUNCEMENTS BY NURSES

SB176 — ACEQUIA FUND FOR DISASTER RESPONSE

SB178 — TOBACCO FUND NOT A STATE RESERVE FUND

SB180 — ELECTION CHANGES

SB181 — OPIOID ANTAGONIST WARNING REQUIREMENTS

SB182 — RECYCLING & LITTER REDUCTION

SB187 — CERTAIN DRUG POSSESSION & HABITUAL OFFENDER

SB188 — OFFICIAL STATE AROMA

SB192 — ADDITIONAL APPROPRIATIONS & CONFIDENTIALITY

SB200 — WATER REGIONAL WATER SERVICES

SB203 — DATA ON DEVELOPMENTAL DISABILITIES

SB205 — ENACTING THE COUNTY HOSPITAL GROSS RECEIPTS TAX

SB206 — EXEMPTIONS FROM PROCUREMENT CODE

SB210 — NAT’L GUARD DEATH BENEFIT ACT

SB215 — ESTABLISH CRIME OF BESTIALITY

SB216 — BANKRUPTCY EXEMPTIONS

SB219 — COLLEGE STUDENT ATHLETE ENDORSEMENTS

SB223 — CHILD SUPPORT SCHEDULE CHANGES

SB224 — MEDICAID AS MANDATORY MEDICAL CHILD SUPPORT

SB240 — TAX EXEMPT ORGANIZATION TAX AUDITS

SB242 — MEDICAL CANNABIS ID AND RENEWAL

SB245 — RURAL EMERGENCY HOSPITAL LICENSURE

SB248 — PROBATE COURT CHANGES

SB251 — METRO DEVELOPMENT ACT CHANGES

SB260 — DEVELOPMENTAL DISABILITY REFERENCES

SB271 — EQUINE DEFINITION

SB273 — HEALTH INSURANCE MENTAL HEALTH COVERAGE

SB280 — CYBERSECURITY ACT

SB302 — JUDICIAL STANDARDS COMMISSION OVERSIGHT

SB307 — LICENSED TEACHER PREP AFFORDABILITY

SB309 — CAPITAL OUTLAY REAUTHORIZATIONS

SB310 — CRISIS TRIAGE CENTERS

SB315 — INTERSTATE COMPACT ON CHILD PLACEMENT

SB324 — COUNTY ASSESSOR CERTIFICATION PAY

SB332 — NMFA PUBLIC PROJECT REVOLVING FUND PROJECTS

SB335 — DELAY PART OF LOCAL ELECTION ACT

SB336 — USE OF RACETRACK FUNDS FOR INSURANCE

SB337 — WATER SECURITY PLANNING ACT

SB351 — LEGISLATIVE COUNCIL MEMBERS IN INTERIM COMMS

SB357 — PARENTS OF CHILDREN IN PERFORMING ART

SB364 — LEGISLATIVE STATIONARY PROHIBITIONS

SB368 — LAW ENFORCEMENT BODY CAM EXCEPTIONS

SB378 — SEVERANCE TAX FUND MINIMUM DISTRIBUTION

SB381 — NM HOUSING TRUST FUND BONDING

SB382 — BIOSCIENCE FUND REVERSION & INVESTMENT

SB383 — PUBLIC ED. BACKGROUND CHECK PROCESS

SB388 — AGE LIMIT FOR CHILDREN IN CUSTODY

SB389 — TOURISM DEPT. SPORTS AUTHORITY DIVISION

SB396 — MOTORCYCLE REGISTRATION FEE & FUND

SB397 — SCHOOL-BASED HEALTH CENTERS

SB398 — HOUSING AUTHORITY COMMISSIONER EMPLOYMENT

SB423 — NMFA OPERATING CAPITAL

SB425 — COUNTY DETENTION FACILITY TREATMENT PROGRAMS

SB426 — ATTORNEY GENERAL CIVIL RIGHTS DIVISION

SB442 — INCREASE ELECTED OFFICIAL SALARIES

SB452 — BROADBAND CHANGES

SB464 — AGRITOURISM PROMOTION ACT

SB468 — DOLORES HUERTA DAY

SB471 — REFUSAL OF END-OF-LIFE OPTIONS ACT

SB474 — SCHOOL DISTRICT IN-LIEU-OF-TAXES PAYMENTS

SB491 — HEALTH PREMIUM TAX FOR LAW ENFORCEMENT

SB521 — PUBLIC PEACE, HEALTH, SAFETY & WELFARE

SB523 — PUBLIC PEACE, HEALTH, SAFETY & WELFARE, MEDICAL MALPRACTICE

