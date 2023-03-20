SHIRLEY A. HOWARD: LIFE’S JOURNEY WITH JESUS CHRIST
Shirley A. Howard pens her journey of faith with her readers around the globe.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trials on a daily basis are unavoidable; they may be challenging, but life goes on. Some people receive guidance from their family and friends and put their faith in Jesus Christ. "Every Day with Jesus Devotional: God Loves and Cares for You" is the perfect book for readers to uplift their spirit even in their darkest days. It is a journal through poems of calmness and peace as if every reader meditates. This book will inspire readers that life's journey is not meant to be taken alone but with Jesus Christ.
Renowned poet Shirley A. Howard spread her faithfulness in Jesus Christ by writing the book, "Every Day with Jesus Devotional: God Loves and Cares for You." Howard has found the courage and tranquility she has been seeking, and she wants to share this with everyone so they can begin their journeys today. Numerous readers, including Ms. Erica Wade and Ms. Virginia Hall has benefited from her guidance in realizing that God's presence is felt when reading His word and changing one's negative thoughts into good ones.
Shirley Howard is also a clinical pastoral counselor, an experienced Bible teacher, and an ordained minister of the Gospel of Jesus Christ.
Discover how Shirley Howard found her peace by purchasing the book, "Every Day with Jesus Devotional: God Loves and Cares for You" on Amazon in Kindle or Paperback, Barnes & Noble, Goodreads, Thriftbooks, and other digital book stores worldwide! Also visit her website at shirleyhowardbook.com.
