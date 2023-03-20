March 2023 Mid-Month Revenue Report 

Mid-Month Revenue reports display how much tax revenue has been collected halfway through a given month by the Massachusetts Department of Revenue.
Please note: Revenue collections are uneven and weighted toward month-end, and the brief period covered in the mid-month does not provide sufficient data for comparison to prior years. Therefore, the Department strongly urges that mid-month figures should not be used to assess trends or project future revenues.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.