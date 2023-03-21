Courtyard by Marriott High Point Becomes Autism Certified to Welcome Autistic Guests

The Hotel Joins Visit High Point’s Initiative to Create A More Inclusive Destination

HIGH POINT, NC, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Courtyard by Marriott High Point joins the growing list of autism-certified locations in High Point by earning the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) designation. This designation is granted by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) to organizations that have met requirements and completed a staff training program to better understand and assist autistic and sensory- sensitive visitors. In addition to training, IBCCES also conducted an onsite review to provide additional recommendations to better serve and accommodate guests.

“It is great that my staff and I are able to go through this training to understand more about the needs of our travelers. This provides an amazing opportunity to learn more and fulfill the wants, needs, and expectations of those we serve,” shared General Manger, Amoy Lindo. “Many of us did not know or have not had the opportunity to work with others who have special needs. We are excited to be a part of and fill this great need. We cannot wait to welcome our first guests to Courtyard – High Point.”

In addition to the certification, the Hotel plans to designate a low sensory area available for guests with sensory sensitivities to take a break as needed and develop more options to help better accommodate guest needs.

By completing the CAC program, Courtyard High Point joins the greater Visit High Point movement to achieve the Certified Autism Destination (CAD) designation, which IBCCES awards to communities with a variety of options of trained and certified lodging, recreation, and entertainment options. Other organizations that have completed the CAC program in the area include High Point Library Children's Department, Wingate by Wyndham, Visit High Point, High Point Museum, JH Adams Inn, High Point Rockers, Sweet Old Bill's and Q's Corner, and other attractions and hotels in the area in the process.

“As the demand for travel and entertainment options for autistic individuals and their families continues to grow, so does the need for more welcoming and inclusive destinations,” said Myron Pincomb, IBCCES Board Chairman. “Our programs are designed to assist location like Courtyard with long-term support and resources to ensure these accessibility initiatives have a lasting impact on the community and visitors alike.”

For more than 20 years, IBCCES has been the industry leader in cognitive disorder training and certification for education, healthcare, and corporate professionals around the globe. IBCCES provides evidence-based training and certification programs created in conjunction with clinical experts and autistic self-advocates in order to provide professionals serving individuals with cognitive disorders a better understanding of what these disorders are, industry best practices, and the latest research in these areas.

IBCCES also created AutismTravel.com, as a free online resource for parents that lists certified locations and professionals. Each organization listed on the site has met the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) requirements.

About IBCCES

Committed to providing The Global Standard For Training and Certification in The Field of Cognitive Disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.

About Courtyard by Marriott High Point

Just minutes away from more than 70 retail stores that feature a vast array of home furnishings to suit every taste. With a multi-cultural background, High Point is rich in history. Relax and enjoy a Starbucks Coffee from our Bistro. We serve a variety of freshly made menu items daily for breakfast and dinner with a 24-hour Starbucks Barista. Unwind while enjoying one of our newly renovated guest rooms, providing world class bedding. And refresh in our indoor saltwater swimming pool, exercise room, or beautifully appointed.