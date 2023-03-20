CPSI Announces Participation in Sidoti Investor Conference

CPSI CPSI, a healthcare solutions company, today announced that Chris Fowler, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Matt Chambless, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Sidoti March 2023 Virtual Conference, including a presentation on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at 11:30 a.m. EDT. The webcast link for the presentation will be available online at the Company's investor relations website, https://investors.cpsi.com.

About CPSI

CPSI is a leading provider of healthcare solutions and services for community hospitals, their clinics and post-acute care facilities. Founded in 1979, CPSI is the parent of six companies – Evident, LLC, American HealthTech, Inc., TruBridge, LLC, iNetXperts, Corp. d/b/a Get Real Health, TruCode LLC, and Healthcare Resource Group, Inc. Our combined companies are focused on helping improve the health of the communities we serve, connecting communities for a better patient care experience, and improving the financial operations of our customers. Evident provides comprehensive EHR solutions for community hospitals and their affiliated clinics. American HealthTech is one of the nation's largest providers of EHR solutions and services for post-acute care facilities. TruBridge focuses on providing business, consulting and managed IT services, along with its complete RCM solution, for all care settings. Get Real Health focuses on solutions aimed at improving patient engagement for individuals and healthcare providers. TruCode provides medical coding software that enables complete and accurate code assignment for optimal reimbursement. HRG provides specialized RCM solutions for facilities of all sizes. For more information, visit www.cpsi.com.

