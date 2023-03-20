NBCU LX to Premiere New Reality Music Show that Offers a twist - Chasing the Dream
A Dream Come True for Show Developer/Showrunner/Writer/Creator Monica Kelley Celebrity Mentors are Paired with Raw Talent from Underserved Communities
Living a life in service to others and to community is nothing new for me. Taking that principle to another level – well that is my dream come true,”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, March 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A new reality based television show, Chasing the Dream, created by Monica Kelley, a 25-year veteran of the industry, has been picked up by NBCU’s LX network and livestream on Peacock as a 2023 summer replacement. The show will launch on Saturday, July 8th and will air on NBCU owned television stations. Thereafter, 8 episodes will air every Sunday beginning on July 9th- August 27th on NBCU LX and other streaming platforms.
— Monica Kelley
Unlike other performance-based reality shows, Chasing the Dream offers a unique twist, pairing participating mentees, with an impressive list of top celebrities, who will be announced later, and who have signed on to mentor them to success. Mentees from underserved communities across the country are chosen via video submissions, which are evaluated by the celebrity guest stars (mentors). The celebrity mentors will then surprise the mentees they have selected, and will provide them an unimaginable, unforgettable, personal opportunity to advance their dreams and transform their lives.
No stranger to the industry, Kelley literally grew up behind the scenes, starting her career at the tender age of 14, working at WWRL, one of New York City’s top radio stations at the time, as the youngest Production Assistant assigned to the station’s top-rated program, Night Talk with Bob Law.
Since graduating from Syracuse University and attending New York University’s film program, she has built up an impressive and extensive resume over several decades that includes a stint producing HBO’s Inside the NFL and directing the documentary, Songs of My People for the network; producing and writing for the BET series 106th and Park Prime. Additionally, Kelley sold original shows to both ABC and NBC, prior to creating Chasing the Dream, and landing a production deal with Sony Television.
“Living a life in service to others and to community is nothing new for me. Taking that principle to another level – well that is my dream come true,” says Kelley. “We have so much negativity that comes at us daily, I want to create something that is life affirming and shows off our better selves.”
Chasing the Dream has already attracted one of the country’s top multinational brands as a sponsor – JPMorgan Chase, a leading financial services firm that serves 78 million consumers and more than 5 million small businesses in the United States. As part of their sponsorship, Chase will participate in two segments, providing show mentees with tailored financial advice and insights to help them market, grow and sustain their business. Chase will also help them understand how they can build and maintain a healthy credit score using tools like Chase Credit Journey—a free credit monitoring digital tool—to help maintain good financial health and achieve their financial goals.
Submissions for Chasing the Dream are still open. Send a video introducing yourself and your story and include a 1–2-minute performance. Email submissions to Audition@DreamChasers.tv.
The launch episode of Chasing the Dream will air on NBCU owned stations on July 8th, then move to NBCU LX every Sunday for 8 weeks beginning July 9th - August 27th, 2023.
The series will also stream nationwide on the following platforms: Peacock, Hulu, Apple TV, Roku, YouTube TV, XUMO, FuboTV, and Samsung TV Plus.
