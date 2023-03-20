TESORO CLUB ANNOUNCES RICARDO FALERO AS CLUB GENERAL MANAGER
Tesoro Club is a 1,490-acre private club community located on Florida’s Treasure Coast
Our Membership will be the true beneficiary of Rick Falero's great experience. He is innovative with a hands on management style and loves the job, particularly his interaction with the members.”PORT ST. LUCIE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tesoro Club, a 1,490-acre private club community located on Florida’s Treasure Coast, recently announced Ricardo Falero, CCM, has become the Club’s new General Manager. Rick will oversee all aspects of Tesoro Club’s daily operations.
— Tim Jones the managing partner of Tesoro Club’s ownership team
Rick is a South Florida native with 20 years of senior-level hospitality experience. He graduated cum laude from Florida International University with a Bachelor of Science in Hotel and Restaurant Management and achieved his Certified Club Manager designation in 2017. Rick’s primary responsibility at Tesoro Club will be ensuring an exceptional Member experience.
“We are pleased to have Rick join the Tesoro Club family,” says Tim Jones the managing partner of Tesoro Club’s ownership team. “This season alone we reopened the Palmer championship golf course, Swim and Racquet Club, new pickleball courts and two dining venues. Our Membership will be the true beneficiary of Rick’s great experience. He is innovative with a hands on management style and loves the job, particularly his interaction with the members.”
Prior to joining the Tesoro Club team, Rick served as the Assistant General Manager at Sailfish Point in Stuart, Florida. During his tenure, Rick implemented new food and beverage operations that significantly increased Club revenue. He also created and managed numerous construction projects, including four pickleball courts, a valet operations center, and other facility improvements.
Rick also spent almost 16 years as Assistant General Manager at The Club at Admirals Cove in Jupiter, Florida. During his tenure, Rick was directly responsible for daily operations and maintenance of two Clubhouses for a $36M private equity yacht and country club listed as a “top 100” club of the world.” Rick successfully created a retail wine program with annual sales of $800k and managed multiple construction projects, including new restaurants, Marina, pro shop, and Clubhouse renovations. Rick’s past experience also includes food and beverage operations at Boca West Country Club, which consistently ranked amongst the top clubs in the world.
About Tesoro Club
Located just 20 minutes north of The Palm Beaches, Tesoro Club is offering private club Social and Golf Memberships. Members enjoy two Clubhouses, 9 Har-Tru tennis courts, 11 pickleball courts, two dining venues, a fitness center, a full-service spa, and a heated swimming pool. Tesoro Club is also home to two 18-hole championship golf courses. The Palmer course opened in November 2022 after an extensive 18-month renovation and was the home to a qualifying event for the Honda Classic earlier this week. The Watson course renovations are planned for the future.
A collection of new luxury homes includes two of the nation’s top builders – WCI Communities and Toll Brothers – as well as a premier list of custom home builders. New designer models are now open, and move-in homes are currently available for sale. For more information on Membership or available real estate, the community’s Welcome Center is now open daily at 125 SE Via Tesoro Blvd. Visit TesoroClub.com or call 772-345-4000 for more information.
Elizabeth Grace
The Buzz Agency
+1 561-702-7471
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram