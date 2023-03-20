Innovation Tri-Valley Leadership Group gathers to honor breakthroughs and moonshots at the 2023 #GameChangers Awards
EINPresswire.com/ -- From the fusion ignition shot heard ‘round the world to a moonshot of making meat from air, Innovation Tri-Valley Leadership Group’s 2023 GameChangers are making global news. On March 29th, at the state-of-the-art Goal Line Studio in Pleasanton, eight Tri-Valley game changing companies and leaders will be honored for the solutions they offer to the world’s critical issues. The 2023 honorees include several of the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory scientists at the helm of the recent fusion ignition and a Tri-Valley visionary with a disruptive plan to feed the world, Air Protein’s Founder and CEO, Dr. Lisa Dyson.
The annual awards ceremony brings the region together with founders, mentors, influencers and stakeholders from the fastest-growing region in the Bay Area. The slate of honorees has become a “who’s who” in the Tri-Valley ecosystem and includes past GameChangers; 10x Genomics, AEye, Lam Research, Tekion, Topcon, Unchained Labs, and Vagaro.
“Extraordinary solutions continuously emerge from our region, then drive impact on a global scale. This is the moment our community comes together to amplify and honor the disruptive, innovative spirit that is part of our Tri-Valley DNA,” says Rick Shumway, ITV Board Chair and President and CEO of Stanford Health Care Tri-Valley.
2023 #GameChangers Award Winners:
LAWRENCE LIVERMORE NATIONAL LABORATORY NATIONAL IGNITION FACILITY (NIF)
FUSION IGNITION TEAM (Livermore)
Breakthrough in fusion energy as a potentially limitless source of clean energy.
AIR PROTEIN (Pleasanton)
Making meat from air by recycling carbon dioxide into protein.
ZEISS INNOVATION CENTER (Dublin)
$180 million complex for medical and manufacturing tech and research.
SPARKZ (Livermore)
First US company to commercialize a zero cobalt lithium-ion battery.
PROSOMNUS SLEEP TECHNOLOGIES (Pleasanton)
Solution for sleep apnea suffered by 40 million Americans.
LAZAREX CANCER FOUNDATION (Danville)
Addressing systemic racism in healthcare by ensuring access to clinical trials.
REPUTATION (San Ramon)
Pioneer of global 'Reputation Experience Management' sector.
THE WELLNEST COMPANY (Dublin)
Creator of a smart backyard 'pod' medical suite for seniors.
Innovation Tri-Valley Leadership Group’s 2023 #GameChangers Awards will be held on Wednesday, March 29th from 5:30-8pm at Goal Line Studio in Pleasanton. Tickets can be purchased at https://innovationtrivalley.org/event/gamechangers-2023.
The event will feature the awards ceremony and a reception with hosted beer and wine and light snacks.
About Innovation Tri-Valley Leadership Group:
Innovation Tri-Valley Leadership Group (ITV) is a collective of leaders and influencers committed to connecting the businesses, educational institutions, research labs, and civic leaders in the Tri-Valley region. ITV showcases the region as a technology and innovation powerhouse, outpacing the Bay Area mega-region in both job creation and economic growth.
With more than 730 tech companies and a GDP of $42B, the region is home to some of the world’s most exciting innovation brands. Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.
Katie Marcel
