Global Clinical Diagnostics Market Size & Analysis

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently revamped/updated market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Clinical Diagnostics Market is projected to grow from USD 69.2 Billion in 2023 to USD 95.8 Billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2023 to 2028.

Major driving factors include changes in the lifestyle of individuals who lead unhealthy lives, which has resulted in a surge in diabetes, hypertension, and other cardiovascular problems, as well as continued advancement in the industry and the advent of contemporary apparatus.

Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Clinical Diagnostics Market - Forecast to 2028’’

Key Market Insights

  • As per the type outlook, the lipid panel segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global market from 2023 to 2028
  • As per the application outlook, the instrument segment holds the largest share of the market
  • The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market
  • North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]
  • Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson and Company, BioMerieux, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Danaher Corporation, Siemens AG, Hologic Inc., Qiagen NV, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Quest Diagnostics Inc., among others, are some of the key players in the global clinical diagnostic market.

Request for a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/clinical-diagnostic-market-3820

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Lipid Panel
  • Liver Panel
  • Renal Panel
  • Complete Blood Count
  • Electrolyte Testing
  • Infectious Disease Testing

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Instruments
  • Reagents

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Hospital Laboratory
  • Diagnostic Laboratory
  • Point-of-care Testing

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America        

  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Netherlands
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Thailand
  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • Singapore
  • Vietnam
  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Chile
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Israel
  • South Africa
  • Rest of MEA

