Conference Highlighting Black Women during Women's History Month in Chicago

She Owns It She Biz Conference for Black Women 2023 Honorees

SHE OWNS IT SHE BIZ CONFERENCE ANNOUNCES SOME OF CHICAGO'S BRIGHTEST AND MOST IMPACTFUL BLACK LEADERS AS THIS YEAR'S CONFERENCE PARTICIPANTS

"We want to celebrate everything that we are as Black Women and share it with the world," said Christi Love, With an Eye PR and conference creator.” — Christi Love

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- The second annual She Owns It She Biz Conference for Black women, in partnership with the UIC CHANCE program, is thrilled to announce the panelists for the upcoming event putting Black women first during Women's History Month. Taking place on Friday, March 24, 2023, at the UIC Forum (1213 S. Halsted) in Chicago. This one-day conference is designed specifically to empower Black women. Black men support it, and everyone is welcome to attend.Dr. Gena Jones, the author of Legacy Made Simple, is the keynote speaker. Bonnie McDonald, President & CEO of Landmarks Illinois, will talk about the efforts to preserve the home of Mamie Till-Mobley, the mother of Emmette Till, in the West Woodlawn Neighborhood on the South Side of Chicago. The conference will close out with a reception featuring DJs Leon Rogers and Chris Rob. Singer and songwriter Uneq'ka will perform her song "I AM," the positive, self-affirming theme song for the conference.The panelists for the event include some of the most influential Black women in business, education, and top-level executives, creatives, media personalities, and community leaders. They will share their expertise and provide valuable insights into the topics they are discussing from their perspectives.She Owns It She Biz Panelists:1. Chiquita White, Kiwi Boutique2. Nikkita Randal, Twisted Eggroll3. Nataki Muhammad, Shawn Michelle’s Homemade Ice Cream4. Stephanie Hart, Brown Sugar Bakery5. Khaliah Tene Young, Interim Director for UIC Chance Program6. Sheila R. Brown, Vice President, Equity & Inclusion at AICP7. Darlena Burnett, Co-CEO Hannibal Development Partners8. Cheryl Jackson, CEO of My Own Doctor9. Tasha Chedda, Realtor10. Candice Payne, Real Estate Investor11. Cherie Chiles Buchanan, Executive Producer/Entrepreneur12. Dionne Nicole Smith, Director of Development for the Guest House13. Nubia Henderson, Parent Coach14. Tasha Young, Therapist15. Dr. Kiarra Nicole, Medical Personality16. Natasha Tarpley, Children’s Author17. Teefa, Artist, Visual Producer18. Dana Todd Pope, Artist19. Pam Beckmon, Executive Director BBF & Joy Management20. Charise Williams, Political & Business Consultant21. Englewood Barbie, Influencer & Activist22. Sista Afrika Porter, Community Leader23. Autumn Harmon, Express Yourself Studio24. Danielle Sanders, Chicago News Weekly Editor25. Kathy Chaney, Editor, Writer, Producer26. Akemi Harrison, Asst. News Director for NBC Chicago27. Atavia Reed, Block Club Chicago28. Micae Brown, US BankModerators:Akisha Lockhart, Influencer, JournalistBryesha Adams, News Personality FOX 32Nieka Nichelle, Media PersonalityCheryl Mainor, Chicago News Weekly, PublisherJoycie Jay, Media PersonalityTameria Fair, Co-Host of the Brunch BunchWalidah Tureaud, Manager of Community Relations"We want to celebrate everything that we are as Black Women and share it with the world," said Christi Love, With an Eye PR and conference creator. "It is our hope that everyone who attends the conference will leave feeling empowered and build new friendships. We are coming together to amplify the Black woman and our community as a whole. "The She Owns It She Biz Conference is designed to help Black women overcome the unique challenges they often face at work, in the community, and in the world. Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with other like-minded women, learn from experts and gain practical advice and resources to help them grow.Workshops:She’s Got Goals - Dr. Jacqueline Hester, Ph. DShe Meditates - Mecca Perry, Mecca ElevatedShe Speaks - Simeon Henderson, Author & Life CoachShe Heals - Syreeta Talbert, Grief & Trauma Life CoachShe Makes Money - Kimberly Thompson, KimCo InternationalShe’s Honored:CreatHer - Larvetta Loftin, The L3 AgencyLegaShe - Dr. Carol Adams & Janette ForemanHerStory - Dorothy Lavelle & Hermene Hartman, Chicago Crusader and N’DigoTrailblazHer - Melissa Conyears-Ervin, City Treasurer for the City of ChicagoInspirHer - Lagena “La La” Cain, Poised Beauty LifeShero - Miracle Boyd, ActivistShe Meets Experts:Attendees have the opportunity to sit down one-on-one for 5 minutes with various experts to gain advice on business, career, personal, and overall life. Conference attendees can schedule their time throughout the conference for spaces available.Nyatu Marvel - Dating/Relationship ConsultantKeisha Rucker - Restaurant ConsultantQuiara Johnson - AccountantQue Johnson - 529 ManagementPeggy Riggins - Health & Wellness CoachRobiar Smith - R.B. Pest SolutionsNikki Harvey - Congressman DavisJamaal Buchanan, AttorneySerita Love, Global Brand StrategistAdreannia Robinson, Unbeatable EatablesDeAnna McLeary Sherman and Na’Tae Thompson, True Star FoundationThe She Owns It She Biz Conference is sponsored by Wintrust Bank as the I Support Black Women Sponsor. rollingout.com and Chicago News Weekly are the conference's media sponsors. US Bank joins as the I Lift Black Women Up sponsor. Unbeatable Eatable is the hospitality sponsor for the conference. For more information about the conference, including registration details for in-person or virtual, the full schedule of events, and a complete list of sponsors and supporters. Visit ww.sheownsitshebiz.com.With an EYE PR: With an Eye PR is a Black woman-owned national public relations agency focusing on providing clients the services required to catapult their brands to the highest level. The agency’s professional and credible approach to business serves numerous clients in numerous sectors, including entertainment, professional athletes, communities, artists, and business owners. With an Eye, LLC brings decades of strategic brand building, communications, press, social media, talent partnerships, and creative strategies to drive success in all facets of its client's business.UIC CHANCE Program: In 2004, the UIC CHANCE Program was designed to assist the University of Illinois at Chicago with its goal to increase recruitment, retention, and graduation rates of underrepresented students in partnership with Chicago Public Schools, City Colleges of Chicago, Community-based Organizations, various Suburban School Districts, and Charter Schools.###

She Owns it She Biz Conference Press Conference