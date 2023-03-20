Conference Highlighting Black Women during Women's History Month in Chicago
SHE OWNS IT SHE BIZ CONFERENCE ANNOUNCES SOME OF CHICAGO'S BRIGHTEST AND MOST IMPACTFUL BLACK LEADERS AS THIS YEAR'S CONFERENCE PARTICIPANTS
"We want to celebrate everything that we are as Black Women and share it with the world," said Christi Love, With an Eye PR and conference creator.”CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The second annual She Owns It She Biz Conference for Black women, in partnership with the UIC CHANCE program, is thrilled to announce the panelists for the upcoming event putting Black women first during Women's History Month. Taking place on Friday, March 24, 2023, at the UIC Forum (1213 S. Halsted) in Chicago. This one-day conference is designed specifically to empower Black women. Black men support it, and everyone is welcome to attend.
Dr. Gena Jones, the author of Legacy Made Simple, is the keynote speaker. Bonnie McDonald, President & CEO of Landmarks Illinois, will talk about the efforts to preserve the home of Mamie Till-Mobley, the mother of Emmette Till, in the West Woodlawn Neighborhood on the South Side of Chicago. The conference will close out with a reception featuring DJs Leon Rogers and Chris Rob. Singer and songwriter Uneq'ka will perform her song "I AM," the positive, self-affirming theme song for the conference.
The panelists for the event include some of the most influential Black women in business, education, and top-level executives, creatives, media personalities, and community leaders. They will share their expertise and provide valuable insights into the topics they are discussing from their perspectives.
She Owns It She Biz Panelists:
1. Chiquita White, Kiwi Boutique
2. Nikkita Randal, Twisted Eggroll
3. Nataki Muhammad, Shawn Michelle’s Homemade Ice Cream
4. Stephanie Hart, Brown Sugar Bakery
5. Khaliah Tene Young, Interim Director for UIC Chance Program
6. Sheila R. Brown, Vice President, Equity & Inclusion at AICP
7. Darlena Burnett, Co-CEO Hannibal Development Partners
8. Cheryl Jackson, CEO of My Own Doctor
9. Tasha Chedda, Realtor
10. Candice Payne, Real Estate Investor
11. Cherie Chiles Buchanan, Executive Producer/Entrepreneur
12. Dionne Nicole Smith, Director of Development for the Guest House
13. Nubia Henderson, Parent Coach
14. Tasha Young, Therapist
15. Dr. Kiarra Nicole, Medical Personality
16. Natasha Tarpley, Children’s Author
17. Teefa, Artist, Visual Producer
18. Dana Todd Pope, Artist
19. Pam Beckmon, Executive Director BBF & Joy Management
20. Charise Williams, Political & Business Consultant
21. Englewood Barbie, Influencer & Activist
22. Sista Afrika Porter, Community Leader
23. Autumn Harmon, Express Yourself Studio
24. Danielle Sanders, Chicago News Weekly Editor
25. Kathy Chaney, Editor, Writer, Producer
26. Akemi Harrison, Asst. News Director for NBC Chicago
27. Atavia Reed, Block Club Chicago
28. Micae Brown, US Bank
Moderators:
Akisha Lockhart, Influencer, Journalist
Bryesha Adams, News Personality FOX 32
Nieka Nichelle, Media Personality
Cheryl Mainor, Chicago News Weekly, Publisher
Joycie Jay, Media Personality
Tameria Fair, Co-Host of the Brunch Bunch
Walidah Tureaud, Manager of Community Relations
"We want to celebrate everything that we are as Black Women and share it with the world," said Christi Love, With an Eye PR and conference creator. "It is our hope that everyone who attends the conference will leave feeling empowered and build new friendships. We are coming together to amplify the Black woman and our community as a whole. "
The She Owns It She Biz Conference is designed to help Black women overcome the unique challenges they often face at work, in the community, and in the world. Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with other like-minded women, learn from experts and gain practical advice and resources to help them grow.
Workshops:
She’s Got Goals - Dr. Jacqueline Hester, Ph. D
She Meditates - Mecca Perry, Mecca Elevated
She Speaks - Simeon Henderson, Author & Life Coach
She Heals - Syreeta Talbert, Grief & Trauma Life Coach
She Makes Money - Kimberly Thompson, KimCo International
She’s Honored:
CreatHer - Larvetta Loftin, The L3 Agency
LegaShe - Dr. Carol Adams & Janette Foreman
HerStory - Dorothy Lavelle & Hermene Hartman, Chicago Crusader and N’Digo
TrailblazHer - Melissa Conyears-Ervin, City Treasurer for the City of Chicago
InspirHer - Lagena “La La” Cain, Poised Beauty Life
Shero - Miracle Boyd, Activist
She Meets Experts:
Attendees have the opportunity to sit down one-on-one for 5 minutes with various experts to gain advice on business, career, personal, and overall life. Conference attendees can schedule their time throughout the conference for spaces available.
Nyatu Marvel - Dating/Relationship Consultant
Keisha Rucker - Restaurant Consultant
Quiara Johnson - Accountant
Que Johnson - 529 Management
Peggy Riggins - Health & Wellness Coach
Robiar Smith - R.B. Pest Solutions
Nikki Harvey - Congressman Davis
Jamaal Buchanan, Attorney
Serita Love, Global Brand Strategist
Adreannia Robinson, Unbeatable Eatables
DeAnna McLeary Sherman and Na’Tae Thompson, True Star Foundation
The She Owns It She Biz Conference is sponsored by Wintrust Bank as the I Support Black Women Sponsor. rollingout.com and Chicago News Weekly are the conference's media sponsors. US Bank joins as the I Lift Black Women Up sponsor. Unbeatable Eatable is the hospitality sponsor for the conference. For more information about the conference, including registration details for in-person or virtual, the full schedule of events, and a complete list of sponsors and supporters. Visit ww.sheownsitshebiz.com.
With an EYE PR: With an Eye PR is a Black woman-owned national public relations agency focusing on providing clients the services required to catapult their brands to the highest level. The agency’s professional and credible approach to business serves numerous clients in numerous sectors, including entertainment, professional athletes, communities, artists, and business owners. With an Eye, LLC brings decades of strategic brand building, communications, press, social media, talent partnerships, and creative strategies to drive success in all facets of its client's business.
UIC CHANCE Program: In 2004, the UIC CHANCE Program was designed to assist the University of Illinois at Chicago with its goal to increase recruitment, retention, and graduation rates of underrepresented students in partnership with Chicago Public Schools, City Colleges of Chicago, Community-based Organizations, various Suburban School Districts, and Charter Schools.
