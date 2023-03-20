Việt Nam-Dominica to strengthen ties, expand cooperation

VIETNAM, March 20 - HÀ NỘI — During official talks on Monday, Dominica’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Business, Trade and Energy Vince Henderson and Foreign Minister Bùi Thanh Sơn discussed ways to expand cooperation between the two countries.

The meeting was part of Henderson’s official visit to Việt Nam from March 18 to 22.

Minister Sơn said that the visit is of great significance as it is the first by an official from the Commonwealth of Dominica.

This year also marks the 10th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Minister Sơn said that Việt Nam always attaches great importance to ties between Việt Nam and Dominica, and hoped that the two countries continue to seek out opportunities to strengthen bilateral relations based on their strengths, especially in trade-economy, agriculture, tourism and people exchanges.

The Vietnamese official asked that the two sides continue delegation exchanges between ministries, sectors and businesses at international and multilateral forums.

Minister Henderson expressed high regard for Việt Nam’s achievements in foreign affairs and socio-economic development. He said Dominica always treasures and hopes to strengthen ties with Việt Nam.

The Dominica minister added that the Southeast Asian country’s position in the world is rising, evident in its success during two terms as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and Human Rights Council (UNHRC).

He believed that Việt Nam would continue these achievements during its 2023-25 term as a UNHRC member.

Henderson agreed with the suggestions from the Vietnamese side and requested the two countries share experience in national development.

He said collaboration should also be strengthened in agriculture, fishing, and response to climate change and sea level rise.

Việt Nam and Dominica will also coordinate and expand their cooperation on both bilateral and multilateral levels in the interests of the peoples, peace, stability and development in the respective regions.

This includes the cooperation between Việt Nam and the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), as well as between Dominica and the Southeast Asia.

During the framework of the trip, minister Henderson also met and worked with VinFast and several other businesses and visited the Vietnam Military History Museum and attraction sites in the capital city. — VNS