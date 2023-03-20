Submit Release
Global Foot Traffic Analysis Market Size & Analysis

BlueFox, Dor Technologies, Inc, Navori Labs, StoreTraffic, RetailNext, V-Count, Qudini, Placer.ai, CountBox, Blix, Trafsys, Trax sales, Who's up, RelevanceOne, Foot Analytics, intuVision, Kepler Analytics, SensMax, AnyLogic, and SafeGraph among others, are some of the key players in the foot traffic analysis market.

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently revamped/updated market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Foot Traffic Analysis Market is projected to grow at a CAGR value of 7.5% from 2023 to 2028.

Increasing competition between the online or e-commerce retail industry and offline retail industry, increasing demand for consumer demand-gap analysis data, rising adoption of smartphone and ML technology, and rapidly evolving technological edge of offline shopper analysis are the major drivers of the market.

Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Foot Traffic Analysis Market - Forecast to 2028’’

Key Market Insights

  • As per the component outlook, the sensors segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global market from 2023 to 2028
  • As per the technology outlook, the thermal sensing segment holds the largest share in the market
  • The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market
  • North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]
  • BlueFox, Dor Technologies, Inc, Navori Labs, StoreTraffic, RetailNext, V-Count, Qudini, Placer.ai, CountBox, Blix, Trafsys, Trax sales, Who’s up, RelevanceOne, Foot Analytics, intuVision, Kepler Analytics, SensMax, AnyLogic, and SafeGraph among others, are some of the key players in the foot traffic analysis market.

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Sensors
  • Cameras

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Embedded Cellular Modems
  • AI-Powered
  • Thermal Sensing
  • Proximity Technology
  • Video-Based Analysis

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Hardware
  • Software
  • Services

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Battery Operated
  • Based on Electric Power
  • Other Types

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Shopping Mall/ Complex
  • Retail Stores
  • Airports

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America        

  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Netherlands
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Thailand
  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • Singapore
  • Vietnam
  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Chile
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Israel
  • South Africa
  • Rest of MEA

Contact: Yash Jain

Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/yash-jain-global-market-estimates/

Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com


