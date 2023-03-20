Submit Release
ITW Schedules 2023 Investor Day

/EIN News/ -- GLENVIEW, Ill., March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) will hold an in-person investor conference in Boston on Thursday May 18, 2023 featuring presentations and Q&A with the ITW leadership team. A live webcast of the event will begin at 1:00 p.m. EDT.

A link to the webcast and accompanying slide presentations will be available on the Investor Relations website, ITW 2023 Investor Day. A replay of the webcast will be available following the event.

About Illinois Tool Works
ITW (NYSE: ITW) is a Fortune 200 global multi-industrial manufacturing leader with revenues totaling $15.9 billion in 2022. The company’s seven industry-leading segments leverage the unique ITW Business Model to drive solid growth with best-in-class margins and returns in markets where highly innovative, customer-focused solutions are required. ITW’s approximately 46,000 dedicated colleagues around the world thrive in the company’s decentralized and entrepreneurial culture. www.itw.com

Media Contact
Tel: 224.661.7451
mediarelations@itw.com
                 Investor Relations
Karen Fletcher
Tel: 224.661.7433
investorrelations@itw.com
     

Primary Logo

