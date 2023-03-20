5G Infrastructure Market Size, Share, Industry Report, Growth, Trends, Key Players and Forecast Period 2023-2028
Global 5G Infrastructure Market To Be Driven At A CAGR Of 62% In The Forecast Period Of 2023-2028SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global 5G Infrastructure Market Share, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global 5G infrastructure market, assessing the market based on its segments like communication infrastructure, network technology, network architecture, frequency, end use, and major regions like Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa and Latin America.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2018-2028)
Historical Market Size (2020): USD 8.1 Billion
Forecast CAGR (2023-2028): 62%
Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 146.4 Billion
The global 5G infrastructure market is driven by the demand for faster network technologies. The rapid technological advancements in the communication technologies are expected to aid the growth of the global 5G infrastructure market. Moreover, factors such as, growing demand for faster machine-to-machine communication and internet networks. Additionally, increasing investments in technological and infrastructure development of 5G network, and rising government initiatives for building smart cities in developing regions are expected to push the growth of the global 5G infrastructure market in the forecast period.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
5G infrastructure is macro and small-cell base station network with edge computing capabilities that are essential for the functionality of the 5G cellular or other network technology standard. For big data streams that control numerous other applications, the infrastructure provides low latency coverage.
Based on communication infrastructure, the market is divided into:
Macro Cell
Small Cell
Radio Access Network (RAN)
Others
Based on network technology, the industry can be segmented into:
Network Function Virtualisation
Software-Defined Networking
Others
On the basis of network architecture, the industry can be categorised into:
Standalone
Non-Standalone
On the basis of frequency, the market is segmented into:
Sub-6 Ghz
Above 6 Ghz
On the basis of end-use, the market is segmented into:
Residential
Enterprise/Corporate
Automotive
Energy and Utilities
Transportation and Logistics
Healthcare
Retail
Others
The regional markets for 5G infrastructure include:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Market Trends
Regionally, North America and Europe are expected to have significant share in global 5G infrastructure market. This can be attributed to presence of advance technical infrastructure and presence of key players in the regions. Meanwhile, Asia Pacific is projected for a significant growth and dominate the market. This can be attributed to rapid infrastructure development in the region. Additionally, in the forecast period, the increasing focus of Japan, South Korea, and China towards using 5G network of sub-6 Ghz is expected to accelerate the growth of the market.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are Oracle Corporation, AT&T Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Nokia Corporation, NEC Corporation, and a few others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
