5G Infrastructure Market Size, Share, Industry Report, Growth, Trends, Key Players and Forecast Period 2023-2028

Global 5G Infrastructure Market To Be Driven At A CAGR Of 62% In The Forecast Period Of 2023-2028

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global 5G Infrastructure Market Share , Report and Forecast 2023-2028’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global 5G infrastructure market, assessing the market based on its segments like communication infrastructure, network technology, network architecture, frequency, end use, and major regions like Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa and Latin America.The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/5g-infrastructure-market/requestsample The key highlights of the report include:Market Overview (2018-2028)Historical Market Size (2020): USD 8.1 BillionForecast CAGR (2023-2028): 62%Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 146.4 BillionThe global 5G infrastructure market is driven by the demand for faster network technologies. The rapid technological advancements in the communication technologies are expected to aid the growth of the global 5G infrastructure market. Moreover, factors such as, growing demand for faster machine-to-machine communication and internet networks. Additionally, increasing investments in technological and infrastructure development of 5G network, and rising government initiatives for building smart cities in developing regions are expected to push the growth of the global 5G infrastructure market in the forecast period.Industry Definition and Major Segments5G infrastructure is macro and small-cell base station network with edge computing capabilities that are essential for the functionality of the 5G cellular or other network technology standard. For big data streams that control numerous other applications, the infrastructure provides low latency coverage.Read Full Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/5g-infrastructure-market Based on communication infrastructure, the market is divided into:Macro CellSmall CellRadio Access Network (RAN)OthersBased on network technology, the industry can be segmented into:Network Function VirtualisationSoftware-Defined NetworkingOthersOn the basis of network architecture, the industry can be categorised into:StandaloneNon-StandaloneOn the basis of frequency, the market is segmented into:Sub-6 GhzAbove 6 GhzOn the basis of end-use, the market is segmented into:ResidentialEnterprise/CorporateAutomotiveEnergy and UtilitiesTransportation and LogisticsHealthcareRetailOthersThe regional markets for 5G infrastructure include:North AmericaEuropeAsia PacificLatin AmericaMiddle East and AfricaMarket TrendsRegionally, North America and Europe are expected to have significant share in global 5G infrastructure market. This can be attributed to presence of advance technical infrastructure and presence of key players in the regions. Meanwhile, Asia Pacific is projected for a significant growth and dominate the market. This can be attributed to rapid infrastructure development in the region. Additionally, in the forecast period, the increasing focus of Japan, South Korea, and China towards using 5G network of sub-6 Ghz is expected to accelerate the growth of the market.Key Market PlayersThe major players in the market are Oracle Corporation, AT&T Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Nokia Corporation, NEC Corporation, and a few others. 