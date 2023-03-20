Clean Response Announces Expansion Into Fargo Market

Clean Response, the Midwest's premier independently owned emergency water and fire restoration company, is proud to announce its expansion into the Fargo market. After nearly 25 years of serving its commercial and multifamily clients in Minneapolis and Saint Paul, Clean Response is expanding its geographic reach to better serve clients in North Dakota and Northern Minnesota.

"I got into this business to help people," said Mark Larson, the owner of Clean Response. "I try to keep that in mind each and every day."

With this philosophy, Clean Response launched its first expansion in its history. Recognizing the need for a top-tier restoration company in the Fargo market, Clean Response opened an auxiliary office in Horace, ND, in January 2023 to provide the same unrivaled 24/7 emergency services currently offered in the Twin Cities.

Founded in 1998, Clean Response has built a reputation for our industry-leading expertise, immediate response time, seamless project management, and consistent professionalism.

At Clean Response, we recognize that our people and clients are our greatest assets. We have genuine empathy for our neighbors in their time of need and empower our team to do what it takes to return a sense of normalcy to our clients' lives.

"I believe our ownership is one of our biggest points of differentiation. We are local – not a franchise. While we match any of the big national players in terms of our capabilities, staffing, and equipment, we are not beholden to investors or Wall Street," said director of marketing Evan Lichtenstein. "In other words, we have the autonomy to make decisions in our clients' best interest in the heat of the moment."

Clean Response offers comprehensive emergency services for water, fire, smoke, and microbial damage. Clean Response has proudly served the commercial and multi-family markets in Minneapolis and Saint Paul for nearly 25 years. At Clean Response, integrity drives everything we do. We offer honest and transparent communication at each touch point and strive to do the right thing by putting our clients' needs first every day.

Reach out for more information about how Clean Response can help your organization reduce risk.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230320005521/en/