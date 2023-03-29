OP360 Wins Gold 2023 Contact Center of the Year Award
OP360 Starts the Year Strong with a Gold 2023 Stevie® Contact Center of the Year Win
This award recognizes our ability to embed our people into our clients’ operations to provide a seamless on-brand experience and visibility into continuous improvement opportunities.”RIDGEFIELD, CT, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- OfficePartners360 (OP360) was awarded the Gold Stevie® Award in the 17th annual Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service for the "Contact Center of the Year - Business Services Industries” category.
— Tim Boylan, CEO of OP360
Congratulations to the entire OP360 team and their clients for the incredible partnerships that enable success in delivering world-class customer experiences.
OP360 was recognized for its agile and proactive approach to providing seamless customer experiences and innovative solutions for world-class business and operational optimization. The excellence of services is a direct result of the company’s mission of building the most robust and talented employees enabled by the most effective wellness, engagement, and career development programs.
As a challenger BPO, OP360 focuses on differentiation by being a better way to outsource through proven solutions, the lowest attrition rates in the industry, seasoned senior executive involvement, and the ability to scale and flex with ease. This Stevie® Award is yet another addition to the ten awards they won in 2022 and is a testament to the company’s propensity to go beyond our clients’ needs.
The Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service recognize the achievements of contact centers, customer service, business development, and sales professionals worldwide. More than 2,300 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, in 49 nations and territories, were evaluated in this year's competition. Finalists were determined by the average scores of more than 170 professionals worldwide, working in seven specialized judging committees.
About OP360
OfficePartners360 (OP360) was founded in 2006 by experienced business entrepreneurs with a relationship-first philosophy. A proven challenger BPO, OP360 is a trusted global workforce partner and a one-stop, full-service outsourcing company that delivers streamlined solutions for brands and businesses all while reducing costs, improving service levels, and growing top-line performance. Thanks to the combination of incredible people, innovative technology, and progressive thought leadership, OP360 continually raises the bar of world-class customer experience and is a fast-growing global workforce solutions provider for both medium-sized and large Fortune 500 companies. OP360 offers 24/7/365 omnichannel experience services and solutions in inbound/outbound call center customer service (calls, emails, live chat, social media), data center, outbound sales (lead qualification, warm transfers) accounting, technology support, application/web development and back-office (content moderation, online merchandising, catalog/inventory management, graphic design, virtual assistant). We are passionate about enabling business agility, innovation, and competitive advantage for our clients—and each day we are guided by our core values of acting with integrity and committing to our clients’ success.
