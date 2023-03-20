Collision Between Family Caregiving and Work is a Source of Significant Stress for Employees
Traditionally, family caregiving problems are left for employees to solve on their own, but that is beginning to change.
I talked to an executive yesterday about their family dealing with an aging parent. They expressed the waves of emotions I hear every day. I know firsthand. Which is how CareWise Solutions came to be.”OLDWICK, NEW JERSEY, USA, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Families worldwide are being torn apart by trying to find the caregiving resources they need.
— Jeannette Galvanek, Founder of CareWise Solutions
As the population ages and the workforce becomes more demanding, the collision between family caregiving and work can be a source of significant stress for employees.
With the advent of CareWise Solutions, they can finally break the mold from the old way of solving the family caregiving and work collision.
CareWise Solutions are the resources Galvanek needed when juggling an executive position at AT&T with caring for her aging mother and daughters with disabilities. But she didn’t have access to these resources and feels the company she worked for could have helped her.
So, that’s what the CareWise Solutions team does every day. They help companies help employees.
Galvanek wrote a blog about it and a bit about how it works. You can see that HERE on the CareWise Solutions website.
One of the key benefits of CareWise Solutions is helping reduce the stress and anxiety that caregivers often experience. By providing a comprehensive set of resources and support, CareWise Solutions allows caregivers to focus on their loved ones without having to worry about the impact on their job or career. This can help to improve employee morale and retention rates, which in turn can benefit the employer.
Another benefit of CareWise Solutions is helping reduce absenteeism and presenteeism. When employees are struggling to balance their caregiving responsibilities with their work, they may miss work or be less productive while on the job. CareWise Solutions can help to address these issues by providing employees with the resources they need to manage their caregiving responsibilities more effectively.
Finally, CareWise Solutions can help to improve the overall health and well-being of caregivers. By providing access to healthcare services and resources, CareWise Solutions can help caregivers to stay healthy and avoid burnout. This can benefit both the caregiver, their loved one, and the employer.
Those juggling a career and caregiving, especially if they want to help the other caregivers who work at the company, are invited to a one-to-one conversation with Jeannette Galvanek.
Jeannette has lots of ideas and can help individuals and organizations make a plan to manage the collision between family caregiving and work.
