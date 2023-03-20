Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,274 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 389,834 in the last 365 days.

Global Oncology Drugs Market Size & Analysis

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Basel, Switzerland), Genentech, Inc., (California, United States), Novartis AG (Basel, Switzerland), Pfizer Inc., (New York, United States), Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (New York, United, States), GlaxoSmithKline plc. (Brentford, United Kingdom), Eli Lilly and, Company (Indiana, United States), AstraZeneca (Cambridge, United Kingdom), Sanofi (Paris, France), and Bayer AG (Leverkusen, Germany), among others are some of the key players in the global oncology drugs market.

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently revamped/updated market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Oncology Drugs Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.8% from 2023 to 2028.

Key Market Insights

  • As per the drug class outlook, the cytotoxic class segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global market from 2023 to 2028
  • As per the therapy outlook, the targeted therapy segment holds the largest share in the market
  • The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market
  • North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]
  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Genentech, Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Eli Lilly and, Company, AstraZeneca, Sanofi, and Bayer AG, among others are some of the key players in the global oncology drugs market

Request for a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/oncology-drugs-market-3815  

Drug Class Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Cytotoxic Drugs
  • Targeted Drugs
  • Hormonal Drugs

Therapy Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Chemotherapy
  • Targeted Therapy
  • Immunotherapy

Indication Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Lung Cancer
  • Stomach Cancer
  • Colorectal Cancer
  • Breast Cancer
  • Prostate Cancer

Dosage Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Solid
  • Liquid
  • Injectable

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Hospital Pharmacies
  • Retail Pharmacies
  • Online Pharmacies

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America        

  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Netherlands
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Thailand
  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • Singapore
  • Vietnam
  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Chile
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Israel
  • South Africa
  • Rest of MEA

Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Oncology Drugs Market - Forecast to 2028’’


Contact: Yash Jain

Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/yash-jain-global-market-estimates/

Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com


Contact: Yash Jain

Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/yash-jain-global-market-estimates/

Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Global Oncology Drugs Market Size & Analysis

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more