Global Oncology Drugs Market Size & Analysis
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Basel, Switzerland), Genentech, Inc., (California, United States), Novartis AG (Basel, Switzerland), Pfizer Inc., (New York, United States), Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (New York, United, States), GlaxoSmithKline plc. (Brentford, United Kingdom), Eli Lilly and, Company (Indiana, United States), AstraZeneca (Cambridge, United Kingdom), Sanofi (Paris, France), and Bayer AG (Leverkusen, Germany), among others are some of the key players in the global oncology drugs market.
/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently revamped/updated market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Oncology Drugs Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.8% from 2023 to 2028.
Key Market Insights
- As per the drug class outlook, the cytotoxic class segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global market from 2023 to 2028
- As per the therapy outlook, the targeted therapy segment holds the largest share in the market
- The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market
- North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]
Drug Class Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Cytotoxic Drugs
- Targeted Drugs
- Hormonal Drugs
Therapy Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Chemotherapy
- Targeted Therapy
- Immunotherapy
Indication Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Lung Cancer
- Stomach Cancer
- Colorectal Cancer
- Breast Cancer
- Prostate Cancer
Dosage Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Solid
- Liquid
- Injectable
Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Hospital Pharmacies
- Retail Pharmacies
- Online Pharmacies
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Singapore
- Vietnam
- Rest of APAC
Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Chile
- Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Israel
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Oncology Drugs Market - Forecast to 2028’’
