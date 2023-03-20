Global Oncology Drugs Market Size & Analysis

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Basel, Switzerland), Genentech, Inc., (California, United States), Novartis AG (Basel, Switzerland), Pfizer Inc., (New York, United States), Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (New York, United, States), GlaxoSmithKline plc. (Brentford, United Kingdom), Eli Lilly and, Company (Indiana, United States), AstraZeneca (Cambridge, United Kingdom), Sanofi (Paris, France), and Bayer AG (Leverkusen, Germany), among others are some of the key players in the global oncology drugs market.

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently revamped/updated market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Oncology Drugs Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.8% from 2023 to 2028.



Key Market Insights

As per the drug class outlook, the cytotoxic class segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global market from 2023 to 2028

As per the therapy outlook, the targeted therapy segment holds the largest share in the market

The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market

North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]

Drug Class Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Cytotoxic Drugs

Targeted Drugs

Hormonal Drugs





Therapy Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Chemotherapy

Targeted Therapy

Immunotherapy





Indication Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Lung Cancer

Stomach Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Breast Cancer

Prostate Cancer





Dosage Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Solid

Liquid

Injectable





Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies





Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA





Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Oncology Drugs Market - Forecast to 2028’’





Contact: Yash Jain

Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/yash-jain-global-market-estimates/

Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com

