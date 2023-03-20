GL's Python Automation and Programming Capabilities for Network Testing

/EIN News/ -- GAITHERSBURG, Md., March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GL Communications Inc., a global leader in telecom test and measurement solutions, addressed the press regarding their Python automation and programming capabilities over TDM, IP, Ethernet, Wireless and Analog networks. GL’s Python solution enables easy and efficient test automation of network equipment. With the ability to automate repetitive tasks, Python scripting can save time and resources, while improving the accuracy and reliability of your network tests.



GL offers cutting edge hardware platforms for testing various telecom networks including Analog, Wireless and Ethernet networks. All of GL’s products include easy-to-use Graphical User Interfaces (GUI) for manually conducting tests over the network. However, for users who must perform repetitive testing over long durations, the ability to use scripts greatly simplifies the testing process.

“GL's client server-based test platforms offer users remote operation, automation, and multi-site connectivity through Python Application Programming Interface (APIs). These APIs provide programmatic and automated control over all functions of the GL test platform, enabling users to efficiently manage and execute their network testing processes. Each server can receive multiple client connections and offer independent execution to each client. Likewise, a single client can connect to multiple servers, including servers associated with different GL applications and running different tests, permitting complex test cases,” said Vijay Kulkarni, CEO of GL Communications.

The Python client provides a simple scripting language that enables users to control the test platform through programming facilities such as looping, procedures, and variables. This approach provides users with the flexibility to create customized test scenarios that meet their specific testing needs, while also enabling them to easily automate repetitive tasks.

The Python client runs user-specified scripts which remotely instructs the GL application to perform a variety of operations including Protocol emulation, Monitoring, Audio Recording and Playback, Voice Quality testing, to name a few. All operations available to the individual GL applications through the GUI are also available using the Python scripting. In addition, the GL application server can respond to the Python script to further enhance the automation process.

The following sections briefly discuss how GL's Python API supported applications enhance your testing and development process.

Message Automation and Protocol Simulation (MAPS™) Python APIs

GL’s MAPS™ framework can be configured as server-side application over IP, TDM, Wireless, Analog networks, to enable remote controlling through Python. Each MAPS™ server can receive multiple Python client connections and offer independent execution to each Python client. Likewise, a single Python client can connect to multiple MAPS™ servers, including servers running different protocols, permitting complex cross-protocol test cases.

PacketExpert™ Python APIs

GL’s High-speed Ethernet/IP test solutions – PacketExpert™ provides remote operation, automation, and multi-site connectivity using a Python client. Python client consists of Python API scripts to conduct a wide variety of testing including Bit Error Rate Testing, RFC 2544, Wide Area Network Emulation, Packet Recording and Playback, Multi-stream traffic generation and more.

T1 E1 / T3 E3 / Datacom Python APIs

GL’s T1 E1 / T3 E3 / Datacom analyzer works in conjunction with GL’s Windows Client/Server (WCS) software which allows the user to perform remote operation, automation, and multi-site connectivity. Using WCS server, T1 E1 / T3 E3 / Datacom analyzers are easily controlled through Python client over Windows/Linux operating systems at remote or local sites via TCP/IP sockets.

GL's Windows Client Python Module (WCPM) provides a client interface to the T1 E1 / T3 E3 / Datacom WCS. WCPM allows a python program to connect to one or more GL WCS servers, execute server commands, asynchronous tasks and receive replies from the WCS server.

VQuad™ and VQT Python APIs

GL’s Voice, Video & Data Quality Testing on All Networks - VQuad™ and Voice Quality Testing (VQT) provide a range of Python functions which can control these two applications remotely or locally. The VQuad™ and VQT Python library provides the functionality of the existing VQuad™ and VQT CLI as well as the ability to run prewritten scripts sequentially on VQuad™.

About GL Communications Inc.,

GL Communications is a global provider of telecom test and measurement solutions. GL’s solutions are used to verify the quality and reliability of Wireless (5G, 4G, 3G, 2G), SONET/SDH, Ethernet/IP, TDM, and PSTN networks.

