Honor Flight April Homecoming

The Honor Flight Maine 2023 Schedule taking our veterans to visit their memorials is now available and on the HFM website www.honorflightmaine.org.  All in the community are invited to the Welcome Home Ceremony when they return on Sunday.  For many, this shows the veterans how much their service is appreciated.  And, for many, it is their first real “Welcome Home!”  The next Homecoming will be April 30th.  Arriving around 1200 at the Jetport in Portland is recommended.  There is free parking the State of Maine building on Jetway with shuttle service.  This will be an experience that will make you proud to be an American!

