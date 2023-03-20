Global Advanced Therapy Medicinal Product Manufacturing Market

Thermofisher Scientific, Inc., Merck KGaA, Lonza, Catalent Inc., Takara Bio Inc., F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Wuxi Advanced Therapies, Novartis AG, Miltenyi Biotec, bluebird bio, Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GMBH, Gilead Sciences, Inc., ElevateBio, LLC, VGXI, Inc., Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., Oxford Biomedica, Aldevron, LLC, Novasep, Yposkesi, REGENXBIO Inc., Orchard Therapeutics, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc., Avantor, Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., and Kriya Therapeutics, among others, are some of the key players in the advanced therapy medicinal product (ATMP) manufacturing market.

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently revamped/updated market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Advanced Therapy Medicinal Product (ATMP) Manufacturing Market is projected to grow from USD 10.37 billion in 2023 to USD 23.58 billion in 2028 at a CAGR value of 13.2% from 2023 to 2028.



ATMPs (advanced therapeutic medical products) are human medicines based on the genetic, cellular, or tissue makeup of human beings. They provide whole new avenues for the treatment of rare sicknesses and critical injuries. Genetic therapy involving the insertion of recombinant genes into the patient to treat cancer, genetic disorders, and other chronic diseases, is also expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the advanced therapeutic medical products market.

Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Advanced Therapy Medicinal Product (ATMP) Manufacturing Market - Forecast to 2028’’

Key Market Insights

As per the therapy type outlook, gene therapy segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global market from 2023 to 2028

As per the scale outlook, the pre-commercial/R&D scale manufacturing segment holds the largest share of the market

The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market

North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]

Thermofisher Scientific, Inc., Merck KGaA, Lonza, Catalent Inc., Takara Bio Inc., F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Wuxi Advanced Therapies, Novartis AG, Miltenyi Biotec, bluebird bio, Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GMBH, Gilead Sciences, Inc., ElevateBio, LLC, VGXI, Inc., Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., Oxford Biomedica, Aldevron, LLC, Novasep, Yposkesi, REGENXBIO Inc., Orchard Therapeutics, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc., Avantor, Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., and Kriya Therapeutics, among others, are some of the key players in the advanced therapy medicinal product (ATMP) manufacturing market





Request for a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/advanced-therapy-medicinal-product-atmp-manufacturing-market-3801

Therapy Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Cell Therapy

Gene Therapy

Tissue Engineered Product





Scale Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Pre-commercial/R&D Scale Manufacturing

Commercial Scale Manufacturing

Workflow Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Cell Banking & Processing

Process Development

Fill & Finish Operations

Analytical & Quality Testing

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA





Contact: Yash Jain

Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/yash-jain-global-market-estimates/

Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com

