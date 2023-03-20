Johnson Energy Storage to Unveil Latest Patented Research at International Battery Seminar
New Manufacturing Process Promises to Revolutionize Energy Storage Industry
Our team of experts has been working tirelessly to develop this new technology, and we are excited to share our findings with the rest of the industry in Orlando.”ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Johnson Energy Storage is proud to announce that it will be unveiling its latest patented research at the upcoming International Battery Seminar in Orlando, FL. The seminar, scheduled for March 21-24, is a premier event that brings together industry leaders, researchers, and investors from around the world to discuss the latest trends and advancements in battery technology.
— Bert Ellis, CEO of Johnson Energy Storage
Johnson Energy Storage's latest research is a significant breakthrough in the field of solid state battery manufacturing. The new technology promises to revolutionize the industry by using Johnson Energy Storage’s low cost manufacturing process that incorporates their proprietary glass electrolyte to provide an even safer, more efficient, and more sustainable solution than current all-solid-state batteries. The company's CEO, Bert Ellis, believes that this new milestone will have far-reaching implications for energy storage and will help to further cement Johnson Energy Storage's position as a leader in the field.
"Our team of experts has been working tirelessly to develop this new technology, and we are excited to share our findings with the rest of the industry in Orlando," said Ellis. "We believe that our new research will pave the way for a greener, more sustainable future, and we are eager to see its impact in the coming years."
For more than two decades, Johnson Energy Storage has been committed to transforming the way the world stores energy, and their latest patented research is a major step towards realizing that goal. The company's continued dedication to innovation and sustainability has made them a respected leader in the energy storage industry, and they are excited to share their latest advancements with attendees at the International Battery Seminar.
The Johnson Energy Storage team will be on hand at the seminar to discuss their latest research and to answer any questions from attendees. They invite all interested parties to stop by their poster display Glass Electrolytes for Improved Solid State Batteries at booth #P30 and learn more about the company and its groundbreaking work.
To learn more about Johnson Energy Storage and the research behind their all-solid-state-battery, please visit www.johnsonenergystorage.com.
# # #
About Johnson Energy Storage
Johnson Energy Storage (JES) is a cutting-edge technology company dedicated to transforming the way the world stores energy. Our team of experts is committed to developing innovative solutions that will make energy storage safer, more efficient, more affordable, and more sustainable. We believe that our all-solid-state battery technology will be a step towards realizing this goal. JES is dedicated to leaving a softer footprint wherever we tread and to making a positive impact on the environment.
Brian Prokes
Golden Collaborative
+1 4075929259
email us here