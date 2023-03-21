Efficiency and Time-to-Hire Top Priorities for 42% of Healthcare Talent Leaders, According to GoodTime Survey
Data Shows Over 40% of Talent Leaders Target Efficiency and Speed Amid Layoffs and Hiring Technology Struggles in the Unstable Recruitment Landscape
Keeping up with the sector’s high demand for talent while juggling staff turnover, burnout, and shallow candidate pools requires innovative solutions.”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After surveying 531 talent acquisition leaders across sectors for its 2023 Hiring Insights Report, today GoodTime released the report’s healthcare edition, featuring sector-specific insights. Based on responses from 105 talent acquisition (TA) leaders in healthcare, the report highlights the obstacles resource-strained hiring leaders face to fill their many vacancies and explores the changes they are making to hit their goals in the year ahead.
— Ahryun Moon, co-founder and Head of Company Strategy for GoodTime
The high-level findings from the 2023 Hiring Insights Report, Healthcare Edition, include:
- Less than 50% of hiring goals were met by healthcare talent teams in 2022
- The top challenge last year was limitations of current hiring technology
- A staggering 55% of subjects reported layoffs; 17% reported a reduction in force of 20% or more
- 42% of respondents will prioritize efficiency and improving time-to-hire in the hiring process in the coming year
- 40% of TA leaders look to improve the candidate experience in 2023
Technology limitations a top hiring challenge
The report paints a stark picture of difficulties faced by healthcare TA leaders over the past twelve months, with limitations of hiring technology ranking as one of the top challenges (30%). Changes in company hiring policies (30%) and hybrid work struggles (26%) round out the biggest obstacles of 2022. In today’s hiring environment, TA leaders must reassess and upgrade their tech tools while adapting to ever-changing policies and demands for flexible work structures.
Efficiency and speed high on agenda
Looking to the future, talent leaders know that meeting their goals with reduced budgets and fewer resources requires an efficient, fast hiring process. Improving overall efficiency (42%) and time-to-hire (42%) are tied for their top focus area. Addressing their biggest challenge from the prior year and upgrading hiring technology allows teams to maximize their productivity and make headway on these top priorities.
“Ever since pre-pandemic times, we’ve seen the healthcare sector face an uphill battle,” said Ahryun Moon, CEO of GoodTime. “Keeping up with the sector’s high demand for talent while juggling staff turnover, burnout, and shallow candidate pools requires innovative solutions. Optimizing for efficiency and speed allows TA teams to deliver a smoother hiring process and an improved candidate experience without increasing the workload.”
To access the full report, visit here.
