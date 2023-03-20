Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,284 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 389,809 in the last 365 days.

Global Fluff Pulp Market Size & Analysis

Westrock, Manuchar, Sotra Enso, Suzano, International Paper, Georgia Pacific, Domtar, Arauco, Andritz Group, and Resolute Forest Products, among others, are some of the key players in the fluff pulp market.

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently revamped/updated market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Fluff Pulp Market is projected to grow from USD 9.2 Billion in 2023 to USD 15.8 Billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2023 to 2028.

The global fluff pulp market size is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period mainly due to its thick quality fibre. Furthermore, baby products such as toddler training pants, baby diapers and wipes, and baby mats have absorbent cores which are required for intimate hygiene.

Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Fluff Pulp Market - Forecast to 2028’’

Key Market Insights

  • As per the raw material outlook, the SBSK segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global market from 2023 to 2028
  • As per the application outlook, the feminine segment holds the largest share in the market
  • The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market
  • North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]
  • Westrock, Manuchar, Sotra Enso, Suzano, International Paper, Georgia Pacific, Domtar, Arauco, Andritz Group, and Resolute Forest Products, among others, are some of the key players in the fluff pulp market

Request for a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/fluff-pulp-market-3824

Raw Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Southern Bleached Softwood Kraft- SBSK
  • Northern Bleached Softwood Kraft-NBSK

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Feminine Care
  • Baby Products
  • Adult Incontinence

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America        

  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Netherlands
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Thailand
  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • Singapore
  • Vietnam
  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Chile
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Israel
  • South Africa
  • Rest of MEA

Contact: Yash Jain

Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/yash-jain-global-market-estimates/

Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com


Contact: Yash Jain

Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/yash-jain-global-market-estimates/

Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Global Fluff Pulp Market Size & Analysis

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more