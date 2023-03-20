Submit Release
Maryland Department of Natural Resources Seeking Public Comment for 2024 State Forest Work Plans

Input Accepted Through April 21

Wetland in Potomac State Forest. Maryland Department of Natural Resources photo.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is seeking public comment on the proposed fiscal year 2024 annual work plans for the Chesapeake/Pocomoke, Green Ridge, Potomac-Garrett, and Savage River state forests. The comment period concludes Friday, April 21, 2023.

Annual work plans help the department identify priorities within the scope of the forests’ long-range management. They address composition, establishment, growth, health, and quality along with construction and maintenance projects.

The public comment period is the final part of a three-step process. The first step includes an internal review by natural resource professionals with expertise in wildlife and fishery habitats, recreation, forest management, water quality, and ecologically significant species. The second includes a review by a local citizens advisory committee. Following the conclusion of the public comment period, each forest manager will review, revise, and finalize their specific plan.

The state forest annual work plans can be viewed on the Department of Natural Resources website. Comments may be sent by email to stateforests.dnr@maryland.gov .

