Joining the Wood-entrepreneur ESG Bandwagon
M&H's Chief Executive Officer, Hansel Solibun Choy with Dato Seri Liew Ah Onn, the company's Chief Strategy Officer together with the many participants at the tree planting event at Kuala Kubu Bharu.
M&H organised a tree-planting ceremony at Kuala Kubu Bharu, Selangor as a way for the community to demonstrate that a greener earth is what we need.
Our mission is to provide a sustainable return on investment for our shareholders while also donating a consistent amount to charitable organisations, specifically the Orang Asli community.”HULU SELANGOR , SELANGOR , MALAYSIA, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- M&H Global Plantations Sdn Bhd has made it possible to be a part of the growing Environment, Social, and Governance (ESG) movement in the timber industry. With the belief that ESG must be addressed in all industries, M&H invites more people, businesses, and entrepreneurs to join them in forming successful wood-entrepreneurs.
— Hansel Solibun Choy, CEO of M&H Sdn Bhd.
On March 11, 2023, M&H organised a tree-planting ceremony at PT 1695 Mukim Rasa, Kuala Kubu Bharu, Selangor. A tree planting activity, according to M&H, is an excellent way for the community to demonstrate that a greener earth is what we need. It inspires individuals and communities to take environmental action. M&H's Chief Executive Officer, Hansel Solibun Choy (Hans), as well as Dato Seri Liew Ah Onn, the company's Chief Strategy Officer, participated in the event. With 50 people in attendance, the event was more than just a fun Saturday morning activity; it was an eye opener for many on the importance of environmental sustainability and M&H's contribution to zero-carbon emissions through ESG.
ESG has recently made many headlines in local, regional, and global newspapers and portals. In response to the recent 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference or Conference of the Parties of the UNFCCC, more commonly referred to as COP27 announcement of zero carbon dioxide emissions by 2050, as well as the introduction of carbon credits and the birth of the Carbon Exchange market, many businesses committed to environmental sustainability have begun to take additional steps to amplify their efforts.
CO2 emissions are the primary cause of global climate change. It is widely acknowledged that in order to avoid the worst effects of climate change, the world must reduce emissions as soon as possible. How this responsibility is divided among regions, countries, and individuals has long been a source of contention in international discussions.
Prior to the Industrial Revolution, emissions were very low, according to statistics derived from Our World in Data. Emissions growth remained slow until the mid-twentieth century. In 1950, the world emitted 6 billion tonnes of CO2.
However, by 1990, this had nearly quadrupled, reaching more than 22 billion tonnes. Emissions have continued to rise rapidly; we now emit more than 34 billion tonnes per year. Asia is by far the largest emitter, accounting for 53% of global emissions. Because Asia is home to 60% of the world's population, per capita emissions in Asia are just slightly lower than the global average.
With this as a driving force, M&H is determined to actively reduce the CO2 emission through their cultivated forest endeavour.
M&H is a company that grows fast growing lightweight hardwood timber trees to meet the ever-increasing demand for sustainable cultivated timber. M&H Global Plantation promotes the 3P movement using ESG as the guiding light.
• ‘Planet' - to plant 40 million trees over the next five years, beginning in 2022.
• ‘People' - to empower and sustain 3,000 families through employment and education.
• ‘Prosperity' - to increase profitability among our stakeholders and future generations.
Climate change and social issues, according to Hans, are among the most serious threats to our current way of life. In today's fast-changing world, pivoting business strategies to become more sustainable has become a business imperative for all companies.
"We understand that change brings challenges, but change also brings opportunities. Our mission is to provide a sustainable return on investment for our shareholders while also donating a consistent amount to charitable organisations, specifically the Orang Asli community.
"We wanted a project that was less reliant on market mood swings, so we became one of the few companies in Malaysia that focuses on the cultivation of fast-growing timber," explained Hans.
M&H has increased the total acreage under management from 300 acres in 2019 to 900 acres in 2021 while planting nearly 200,000 fast-growing timber trees. This is made possible by the company's shareholders and partners, as well as by attracting incredible people to their 3P Movement.
M&H hopes to add another 200,000 trees and acquire another plot of land in 2023, with a long-term goal to manage 100,000 acres of land.
"We also seek to become a fully-fledged sustainable timber cultivation organisation which will reforest logged off trees and abandon land in Malaysia. As a result, business partners are welcome to participate in our projects, where we provide consultancy and high-quality seedlings.
"Our goal is to become the leader in producing sustainable grown timber products for both local and international markets," Hans explained.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
M&H Sdn Bhd is a 2013 private venture company. Hansel Solibun Choy, CEO and one of the Founding Partners, has 20 years of experience as an entrepreneur in various financial and property sectors. Dato Seri Liew Ah Onn, the company's Chief Strategy Officer, is a well-respected and experienced property developer and agriculture businessman, and Dato Ho Kam Phaw is a highly experienced lawyer who joined the company in 2020 as a legal advisor.
For more information about M&H or to become a wood-entrepreneur, surf to www.3pmovement.com
