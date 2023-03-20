At Strong CAGR of 18.2%, Automatic Content Recognition Market Size to be Worth USD 11.4 Billion by 2031

Automatic Content Recognition Market Value

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The automatic content recognition market was valued at $2.2 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $11.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 18.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) is the technology to detect and identify the content played in media. In addition, it processes and compares the media with the source file which identifies the uniqueness of the content.

Key Drivers for Automatic Content Recognition Market:

• Increased adoption of smart TVs and mobile devices: As more consumers adopt smart TVs and mobile devices, the demand for ACR technology is growing. ACR can help these devices deliver a better user experience by providing relevant information and additional content based on what the user is watching or listening to.

• Growing popularity of streaming services: The rise of streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Hulu has created a need for ACR technology that can help these services deliver personalized recommendations and targeted advertising to users.

• Demand for targeted advertising: ACR technology can help advertisers deliver targeted ads to consumers based on what they are watching or listening to, making advertising more relevant and effective.

• Increasing use of second-screen devices: Many consumers use a second-screen device like a tablet or smartphone while watching TV. ACR technology can help these devices deliver additional content and information that is relevant to what the user is watching.

• Advancements in machine learning and artificial intelligence: ACR technology relies on machine learning and artificial intelligence algorithms to identify content. As these technologies continue to advance, ACR will become more accurate and effective.

Key Trends in Automatic Content Recognition Market:

• Integration with voice assistants: ACR technology is being integrated with popular voice assistants like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, allowing users to control their TVs and access additional content using voice commands.

• Expansion to new applications: ACR technology is no longer limited to TV and video content, but is being applied to music, podcasts, and even live events like sports and concerts.

• Adoption of cross-device ACR: Cross-device ACR allows content providers to identify content across multiple devices and platforms, delivering a seamless and personalized experience to users.

• Emphasis on privacy and data protection: As ACR technology collects data on users' viewing habits, privacy and data protection have become a top concern. ACR providers are implementing measures to protect user data and comply with regulations like GDPR and CCPA.

• Integration with analytics and measurement tools: ACR technology is being integrated with analytics and measurement tools to provide content providers with valuable insights into user behavior and engagement.

• Adoption of hybrid ACR solutions: Hybrid ACR solutions combine audio and video fingerprinting with other technologies like watermarking and audio content recognition, providing a more robust and accurate solution for content identification.

The key players profiled in the automatic content recognition market analysis are ACRCloud, ArcSoft, Audible Magic, Apple, Digimarc Corporation, Google, Gracenote, IBM Corporation, KT Corporation, Kudelski Group, Microsoft Corporation, Nuance Communication, Inc., VoiceBase, Vobile, VoiceInteraction, Beatgrid Media B.V., Clarifai. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the automatic content recognition industry.

