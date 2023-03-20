INL Delegation Visits DGAPR's Center for Executive Training in Tiflet

MOROCCO, March 20 - A delegation of the directors of the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL) in 15 countries of the Middle East and North Africa visited, on Thursday, the National Center for Executive Training (CNFC) under the General Delegation for Penitentiary Administration and Rehabilitation (DGAPR) in Tiflet, as part of the cooperation agreement between the DGAPR and the INL, an agency under the U.S. State Department.

The INL delegation inquired, on this occasion, about the Center's various structures which are dedicated to basic, continuous and specialized training for the General Delegation’s executives and agents, both theoretical and practical, the DGAPR said in a statement.

The members of the delegation have, in this sense, followed a presentation by the CNFC director on the training programs adopted by the DGAPR to raise the level of human resources to ensure the optimal implementation of the Delegation’s strategy in prisons management, said the same source.

This visit is a continuation of that made last November to the Center by the U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State in the Bureau of International Narcotics Control and Law Enforcement in the Middle East and North Africa region, Tobin Bradley.

During his previous visit to the center, Tobin Bradley had stressed the need to intensify cooperation between the two parties, with the aim of making Morocco a regional platform for training and exchange of experiences, by granting accreditation to the CNFC of Tiflet in accordance with U.S. standards, as part of efforts to develop the capacity of human resources to meet the challenges of managing prisons, taking into account the specificities of some categories of prisoners.

MAP: 17 March 2023