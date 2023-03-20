Submit Release
Tunisia National Day

On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, I extend my congratulations to the people of Tunisia on the 67th anniversary of their nation’s independence.

As Tunisians mark more than 12 years since their revolution, the United States remains deeply committed to the fundamental freedoms, democratic institutions, and inclusive political dialogue that both Americans and Tunisians have fought hard to achieve.  We also stand by Tunisians as they face continued economic challenges, exacerbated by Russia’s aggression in Ukraine, and undertake economic reform efforts to foster stronger and more inclusive economic growth.  We will continue to support both the aspirations of the Tunisian people for a democratic and prosperous future, and to support ongoing efforts to protect human rights and rule of law as the foundations of a just and equitable society.

