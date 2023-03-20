Solidatus and BigID announce partnership to extend data governance
Satisfies demand for unified solution to expose, link and visualize organizational metadata enabling actionable insights from quality, privacy and security data
I’m thrilled that BigID will bring additional metadata to enrich Solidatus clients’ enterprise data blueprints. The sum of Solidatus and BigID is greater than the parts alone.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- London and Houston, 20th March. Solidatus, the leading data management solution that empowers organizations to connect, visualize and govern their data relationships, and BigID, the leading platform for data security, privacy, compliance and governance, have today announced a ground-breaking partnership.
This ambitious move comes in response to the companies’ joint customers, who have requested a combined best-in-breed solution to provide enhanced metadata visibility. This solution will provide users with an active governance blueprint, delivering dynamic and real-time visualization of the flow of data across their enterprise. Organizations can proactively assess dependencies, quickly identify risks and immediately action the trusted insights gained from this new partnership.
The BigID Solidatus integration (explorer) provides active metadata lineage, which is augmented and enriched by BigID’s data quality, security and rich metadata processing. Key benefits include: accelerating tool adoption; assurance and compliance across your data estate; and providing a single simple pane-of-glass view of the complex, interconnected organizational metadata increasing automation for instantaneous impact assessment and action.
BigID CDO, Peggy Tsai said: “We can’t wait for joint customers to be able to visualize the metadata we host, including the augmentation done on metadata, and link it to other sources of metadata.”
Solidatus CEO and Co-Founder, Philip Dutton said: “I’m thrilled that BigID will bring additional metadata to enrich Solidatus clients’ enterprise data blueprints. Solidatus’ users will be able to discover new data assets, classifications, profiling, quality, and risk metadata to automatically action insights gained from the deeper understanding of their data ecosystems. In short, the sum of Solidatus and BigID is greater than the parts alone.”
This new partnership follows hot on the heels of last week’s announcement that Solidatus and Corlytics have joined forces to automate the regulatory data supply chain end-to-end, from regulatory obligation to reporting compliance.
About Solidatus
Solidatus is an innovative data management solution that empowers organizations to connect and visualize their data relationships, simplifying how they identify, access, and understand them. With a sustainable data foundation in place, data-rich enterprises can meet regulatory requirements, drive digital transformation, capture business insights, and make better, less risky and more informed data-driven decisions. We provide solutions to several key areas of endeavor, including: governance and regulatory compliance; data risk and controls; business integration; environment, social, governance (ESG); and data sharing. Our clients and investors include top-tier global financial services brands such as Citi and HSBC, healthcare, and retail organizations as well as government institutions.
About BigID
BigID enables organizations to know their enterprise data and take action for data-centric security, privacy, compliance and governance. Customers deploy BigID to proactively discover, manage, protect, and get more value from their regulated, sensitive, and personal data across their data landscape. BigID has been recognized for its data intelligence innovation as a 2019 World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer, named to the 2021 Forbes Cloud 100, the 2021 Inc 5000 as the #19th fastest growing company and #1 in Security, the 2021 and 2022 Deloitte 500, and an RSA Innovation Sandbox winner.
