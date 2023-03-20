JumpCloud Wins Cybersecurity Excellence Awards for Single Sign-On, Identity and Access Management, and Security Solution Consolidation

/EIN News/ -- LOUISVILLE, Colo., March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JumpCloud Inc. today announced it has won three 2023 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards ; gold in Single Sign-On (SSO) and Cybersecurity Solutions Consolidator categories, and silver in Identity and Access Management (IAM). JumpCloud is the only vendor to centralize identity and device management in a single Open Directory Platform, which includes SSO, multi-factor authentication (MFA), password management, mobile device management (MDM), patch management, device management, remote assist, and more.



IT admins at small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) must secure and enable user access to any IT resource, but are often constrained by small budgets, small staff size, and a complicated patchwork of point solutions and complex integrations. SME IT admins are overwhelmed, worried about organizational security, and one in four report having to use nine or more tools to simply do their job. JumpCloud listened to these concerns and internalized feedback from users. With JumpCloud’s platform, identity, access, and device management are unified within a single tool, giving IT admins one pane of glass to manage all of their IT operations.

“Having a supplier so attentive to technological evolution and the functions made available in a single product is a huge reward for me and my company,” said Valerio Santoni, administrator, Eltime . “We are using JumpCloud to consolidate our tech stack with great success."

“SMEs face an ever-increasing number of cybersecurity attacks, and many IT admins are struggling with trying to retrofit a closed, legacy system to combat today’s threats with yesterday’s solutions,” said Cate Lochead, chief marketing officer, JumpCloud. “JumpCloud provides an Open Directory Platform that is a path for SMEs to modernize security and IT infrastructure. Winning the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards is fantastic validation of our platform and continued market success.”

"We congratulate JumpCloud for the recognition as an award winner in SSO, IAM, and cybersecurity solutions consolidator categories of the 2023 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards,” said Holger Schulze, CEO, Cybersecurity Insiders and founder of the 600,000-member Information Security Community on LinkedIn, which organizes the 8th annual Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. "With over 800 entries in more than 300 award categories, the 2023 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards program is highly competitive. JumpCloud and all winners reflect the very best in innovation and excellence in defending against today's evolving cybersecurity threats."

This recognition comes just weeks after JumpCloud’s recent inclusion in G2’s Best Software Awards as a Top Security Product, Top Global Software Company, and Highest Satisfaction Software Product.

JumpCloud® helps IT teams Make Work Happen® by centralizing management of user identities and devices, enabling small and medium-sized enterprises to adopt Zero Trust security models. JumpCloud has a global user base of more than 200,000 organizations, with more than 5,000 paying customers including Cars.com, GoFundMe, Grab, ClassPass, Uplight, Beyond Finance, and Foursquare. JumpCloud has raised over $400M from world-class investors including Sapphire Ventures, General Atlantic, Sands Capital, Atlassian, and CrowdStrike.

