COM2023: Morocco Made Poverty, Vulnerability Reduction National Priority - Diplomat

MOROCCO, March 20 - Morocco, under the leadership of HM King Mohammed VI, has made poverty and vulnerability reduction a national priority within the framework of a global vision aiming at promoting human capital and building resilience, the Kingdom's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the African Union and UNECA, Mohamed Arrouchi, said on Monday in Addis Ababa.

Arrouchi, who was speaking at the 55th session of the Conference of African Ministers of Finance, Planning and Economic Development (COM2023) held in person and by video conference under the theme "Fostering recovery and transformation in Africa to reduce inequalities and vulnerabilities", stressed that following the advent of the Covid-19 pandemic, Morocco has opted for an approach aimed at countering the adverse impacts of the pandemic and transforming its challenges into opportunities through strengthening the national health system, engaging a collective reflection on the concept of social protection, economic recovery, employment and green transition.

In this context, and in order to adapt its development strategy to the current multidimensional and unprecedented challenges, the Kingdom has opted in 2021 for a New Development Model, which capitalizes on the achievements of previous initiatives and aims to strengthen women's empowerment, promote inclusion and development of youth to ensure the structural transformation of the Moroccan economy into a productive one, creating wealth and quality jobs, noted Arrouchi who leads the Moroccan delegation to the 55th session of the COM2023.

Addressing the situation on the continent, the Moroccan diplomat said that Africa is now facing a particularly complex and difficult situation.

If the coronavirus crisis had slowed the momentum of growth and implementation of sustainable development goals set out in the 2030 Agenda and the 2063 Agenda of the African Union, the Ukrainian crisis had strongly impacted the model of resilience that the African continent has managed to build in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic and had led, because of its nature, disastrous consequences for millions of Africans and their ability to ensure their most basic needs, especially in terms of food, said Arrouchi.

