iOPEX Technologies is now a UiPath Diamond and USN Partner providing intelligent automation solutions.

As a Diamond partner of UiPath, iOPEX delivers cutting edge Automation solutions while providing exceptional customer service to meet diverse business needs.

We are thrilled to partner more closely with iOPEX in FY '24, our top-tier partners in the communications, tech, retail, and entertainment space. Congrats to the iOPEX team on their Diamond status!” — Jen McDonald

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iOPEX Technologies, a leading provider of business and technology solutions, has been recognized as a Diamond and USN partner by UiPath, the world's top robotic process automation (RPA) software company. UiPath designates companies with a "Diamond Partnership" status when they possess a strong automation practice, achieve significant sales, have technical investments, and demonstrate a sound understanding of automation solutions while providing exceptional customer service to meet diverse and strategic business needs.

Jen McDonald, UiPath North America Vertical Vice President, praised iOPEX's achievement, stating, "We are thrilled to partner more closely with iOPEX in FY '24. They are one of our top-tier partners in the communications, tech, retail, and entertainment space. Congrats to the iOPEX team on their Diamond status!"

As a Diamond Partner of UiPath, iOPEX Technologies will continue to empower its clients in their automation journey by leveraging UiPath's automation platform to explore limitless growth opportunities.

Jim Gura, AVP AMER Channels UiPath, congratulated iOPEX on its achievement, saying, "Congratulations, Team iOPEX, for attaining UiPath's elite Diamond status. We're looking forward to continuing to bring customers’ automation at scale with you in 2023!"

Nagarajan Chakravarthy, Chief Digital Officer at iOPEX Technologies, added, "Combining the 'Experience First' approach of iOPEX with the 'Automation First' approach of UiPath, our customers will now receive unrivaled expertise for superior digital transformation outcomes. We are elated with our elevation as a UiPath Diamond & USN Partner. iOPEX will continue empowering our clients' automation journey with exceptional customer success in the years ahead."

About iOPEX Technologies

As a leading global provider of business and technology services, iOPEX Technologies empowers our clients to achieve digital transformation through experience engineering, process optimization, and automation solutions. Founded in 2009, iOPEX has evolved into an organization with over 3000 employees and offices in three geographic locations. Our expertise across multiple domains makes us a trusted partner for digital transformation. We have helped our clients save $1.5 billion in costs through continuous innovation and tailor-made solutions. For additional information, visit https://www.iopex.com/