Deadline Extended for TRU Staffing Partners’ 2023 Scholarship Program Due to Overwhelming Response

Ambitious data privacy, ediscovery and cybersecurity professionals looking to advance their careers now have until March 26 to apply

NEW YORK, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRU Staffing Partners, a globally recognized award-winning search firm representing talent and opportunities in data privacy, ediscovery, and cybersecurity, today announced the deadline for its 12th annual scholarship program has been extended to March 26, 2023.



“We understand the need to provide busy professionals more time to learn about the TRU Scholarship Program, decide which areas to apply for, and complete the applications,” said Jared Coseglia, CEO of TRU Staffing Partners. “There are many opportunities to choose from in every one of our target industries. We’ve had so many applications come in during the last few days that we feel it’s important to give applicants an extra chance to apply.”

As in past years, TRU has partnered with industry-leading organizations that share TRU’s commitment to providing no-cost training and education to ambitious privacy, ediscovery, and cybersecurity professionals. Partners include:

ACEDS, a division of The Barbri Group

Complete Discovery Source (CDS)

Reveal Data Corporation

International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP)

iCONECT

Nuix North America, Inc.

OpenText

Paraben Corporation

Relativity



For a complete list of all scholarships offered, to apply, or to become a scholarship partner, visit the TRU Scholarship Program web site.

Applications are now due March 26 at 11:59 p.m. ET. The winners will be announced in April.

TRU Scholarship Team

scholarship@trustaffingpartners.com

About TRU Staffing Partners

TRU Staffing Partners is a globally recognized, award-winning contract staffing and executive placement search firm representing talent and opportunities in data privacy, ediscovery, and cybersecurity. TRU’s global network of top talent has earned extensive accolades, including as an Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing National Company 2016 (#1043), 2017 (#1189), and 2021 (#4189); an Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Company 2023 (Northeast #154) and Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Regional Company 2021 (NY Metro #175); first place for National Law Journal’s 2018 Legal Outplacement/Career Transition Coaching and 2016 Best National Legal Recruiter; and 2019 Hall of Fame recipient in the Best Legal Recruiter category. TRU represents tens of thousands of active and passive job seekers and has successfully placed thousands of professionals in the Fortune 1000, Am Law 200, and global software, service provider, and consulting firm communities. TRU maintains an exclusive global roster of contract data privacy, protection, and discovery talent ready to deploy on-premises or remotely instantly. Being represented by TRU means inclusion in an elite circle of exceptional companies and professionals.

TRU Staffing Partners

+1 312 898 7131

marketing@trustaffingpartners.com