Latin America Factoring Services Market to grow at a CAGR of 11.9%; Rising demand for SMEs to boost the industry

Latin America Factoring Services Market

Latin America Factoring Services Market

The Latin America factoring services market size was valued at USD 145.48 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2023 to 2030.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:

Factoring is a financial service that involves the purchase of accounts receivable from businesses by a third party at a discount. The Latin America factoring services market has been growing steadily over the years, with factors such as increasing small and medium enterprises (SMEs), improving economic conditions, and favorable government policies contributing to its growth. The demand for factoring services in Latin America is being driven by the growth of SMEs, as these businesses often face cash flow issues due to delayed payments from customers. Factoring services can help SMEs maintain cash flow by providing immediate access to funds.

Largest and Fastest Growing Market:

Brazil is currently the largest market for factoring services in Latin America, accounting for around 50% of the market share. However, Mexico is the fastest-growing market, with a CAGR of 15.2% between 2020-2025.

Key Statistics:

- Brazil is expected to maintain its dominance in the market, while Mexico, Colombia, and Chile are projected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

- The transportation and logistics sector is the largest user of factoring services in Latin America, accounting for over 50% of the market share.

- Non-recourse factoring is the most popular type of factoring in the region, accounting for over 60% of the market share.

To Gain greater insights, Request a sample report @ https://techmarketreports.com/report/latin-america-factoring-services-market/#requestForSample

Top Key Trends:

- Increasing adoption of technology and automation in the factoring industry

- Growing popularity of supply chain financing

- Expansion of factoring services into new industries, such as healthcare and education

Top Impacting Factors:

- Economic conditions and GDP growth

- Government policies and regulations

- Availability of funding and investor interest

- Competition from traditional banks and other financial institutions

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

- Improved cash flow for businesses

- Reduced risk for lenders and investors

- Increased financial flexibility for businesses

- Improved access to credit for SMEs

For Details on vendor and its offerings - Buy the report: https://techmarketreports.com/purchase-report/?reportId=137992

Competitive Landscape

Accion International
Barclays Plc
BNP Paribas
BTG Pactual
Deutsche Factoring Bank
FINAMCO
Hitachi Capital (UK) PLC
HSBC Group
Mizuho Financial Group
Inc.
SMB
TRADEWIND GmbH

Recent Developments:

- In August 2021, the Brazilian government announced plans to expand factoring services to more SMEs as part of its efforts to boost economic growth.

- In June 2021, Mexico's factoring association signed a partnership agreement with the International Factoring Association to promote the development of factoring services in the country.

- In May 2021, the Peruvian government approved a law aimed at promoting the use of factoring services by SMEs.

- In April 2021, the Colombian government announced plans to expand factoring services to more businesses and increase access to financing for SMEs.

Latin America Factoring Services Market: Report Segmentation

Category Outlook (Factoring Volume, USD Million)
Domestic
International

Type Outlook (Factoring Volume, USD Million)
Recourse
Non-recourse

Financial Institution Outlook (Factoring Volume, USD Million)
Banks
Non-banking Financial institutions (NBFIs)

End-use Outlook (Factoring Volume, USD Million)
Manufacturing
Transport & Logistics
Information Technology
Healthcare
Construction
Others (Staffing Agencies, Advertising, Oilfield Services, and Commercial Food & Beverages, among others)

Explore More Reports:

Fuel Card Market Forecast | Future Road-map by 2033
https://techmarketreports.com/report/fuel-card-market/

Biopharmaceutical Cold Chain Logistics Market Trend | Demand and Import/Export Details up to 2033
https://techmarketreports.com/report/biopharmaceutical-cold-chain-logistics-market/

General Electronic Components Market Size | Assessment, Key Factors and Challenges by 2033
https://techmarketreports.com/report/general-electronic-components-market/

Temperature Controlled Packaging Solutions Market Share | Revenue And Structure Forecast To 2033
https://techmarketreports.com/report/temperature-controlled-packaging-solutions-market/

Alternative Tourism Market Size | Market Report, 2023-2033
https://techmarketreports.com/report/alternative-tourism-market/

Context Advertising Market Size, Share, Market Forecast to 2033
https://techmarketreports.com/report/context-advertising-market/

Contextual Advertising Market Size, Demand and Share Growth Forecast 2023-2033
https://techmarketreports.com/report/contextual-advertising-market/

Haptic Technology for Mobile Devices Market Growth | Demonstrates A Spectacular Growth By 2033
https://techmarketreports.com/report/haptic-technology-for-mobile-devices-market/

Library Automation Services and System Market Forecast | Projected To Garner Significant Revenues By 2033
https://techmarketreports.com/report/library-automation-services-and-system-market/

Community Care Facilities for the Elderly Market Trend | Future Prediction Report 2023-2033
https://techmarketreports.com/report/community-care-facilities-for-the-elderly-market/

Identity and Access Management Market Size | Value Projected to Expand by 2023-2033
https://techmarketreports.com/report/identity-and-access-management-market/

Autonomous Car Technology Market Share | New Technology and Market Outlook 2023-2033
https://techmarketreports.com/report/autonomous-car-technology-market/

Stefen Marwa
Prudour Pvt Ltd
+1 718-618-4351
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Latin America Factoring Services Market to grow at a CAGR of 11.9%; Rising demand for SMEs to boost the industry

Distribution channels: Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Stefen Marwa
Prudour Pvt Ltd
+1 718-618-4351
Company/Organization
Prudour Pvt Ltd
420 Lexington Avenue, Suite 300 New York City,
New York City, New York, 10170
United States
+1 718-618-4351
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Market.US (Powered by Prudour Private Limited) specializes in in-depth market research and analysis and has been proving its mettle as a consulting and customized market research company, apart from being a much sought-after syndicated market research report providing firm. Market.US allows customization to suit any specific or unique requirement and tailor-makes reports as per request. We go beyond boundaries to take analytics, analysis, study, and outlook to newer heights and broader horizons. Our team of tried and tested individuals continues to break barriers in market research as we forge forward with a new and ever-expanding focus on emerging markets. We offer tactical and strategic support, enabling our esteemed clients to make well-informed business decisions, chart out plans, and attain success. Besides analysis and scenarios, we provide insights into global, regional, and country-level information and data to ensure nothing remains hidden in any target market. We continue to push the benchmark in terms of quality and accuracy and serve a vast majority of significant companies globally. Our record remains one to admire in terms of turnaround time, and we dwarf many of the best in this industry. Innovation and constant evolution allow us to make these records possible, and our methods of adding value to our deliveries keep us ahead in this highly competitive industry.

Market.us - One Stop Shop For Market Research Reports

More From This Author
📋 Cryotherapy Market [+Impressive CAGR of 11.2%] | Rise in demand for sports recovery to be a key trend - Market.us
Luxury Travel Market to grow 📈 at CAGR of 7.8% | Driven by increasing Customized and Private Vacations Type Segments
Active Wound Care Market Rising demand for Skin Substitutes to boost the industry (2023-2033) | CAGR of 5.5%
View All Stories From This Author