PDD Holdings Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 and Fiscal Year 2022 Unaudited Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- DUBLIN and SHANGHAI, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDD Holdings Inc. (“PDD Holdings” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PDD), today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights

  • Total revenues in the quarter were RMB39,820.0 million (US$15,773.4 million), an increase of 46% from RMB27,230.9 million in the same quarter of 2021.
  • Operating profit in the quarter was RMB9,113.7 million (US$1,321.4 million), an increase of 32% from RMB6,907.0 million in the same quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP2 operating profit in the quarter was RMB11,600.1 million (US$1,681.9 million), an increase of 38% from RMB8,399.7 million in the same quarter of 2021.
  • Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders in the quarter was RMB9,453.7 million (US$1,370.7 million), an increase of 43% from RMB6,619.5 million in the same quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders in the quarter was RMB12,105.8 million (US$1,755.2 million), an increase of 43% from RMB8,444.4 million in the same quarter of 2021.

“In 2022, we focused on strengthening our core capabilities to improve our technological know-how and bring the benefits of digitalization to society,” said Mr. Lei Chen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of PDD Holdings. “As we enter the new year, we remain dedicated to creating value for all stakeholders through innovation.”

“We continued our technology focus with our annual R&D spending exceeding RMB 10 billion,” said Ms. Jun Liu, VP of Finance of PDD Holdings. “We will further step up our investments in technology to drive sustainable growth of our company.”

_______________________________

1 This announcement contains translations of certain Renminbi (RMB) amounts into U.S. dollars (US$) at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, the translation of RMB into US$ has been made at RMB6.8972 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on December 30, 2022 as set forth in the H.10 Statistical Release of the Federal Reserve Board.
2 The Company’s non-GAAP financial measures exclude share-based compensation expenses, fair value change of certain investments, and interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value and gain or loss on extinguishment. See “Reconciliation of Non- GAAP Measures to The Most Directly Comparable GAAP Measures” set forth at the end of this press release.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Total revenues were RMB39,820.0 million (US$5,773.4 million), an increase of 46% from RMB27,230.9 million in the same quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily due to an increase in revenues from online marketing services and transaction services, partially offset by the decrease of revenues from merchandise sales.

  • Revenues from online marketing services and others were RMB30,965.2 million (US$4,489.5 million), an increase of 38% from RMB22,425.0 million in the same quarter of 2021.
  • Revenues from transaction services were RMB8,796.6 million (US$1,275.4 million), an increase of 86% from RMB4,724.2 million in the same quarter of 2021.
  • Revenues from merchandise sales were RMB58.2 million (US$8.4 million), a decrease of 29% from RMB81.7 million in the same quarter of 2021.

Total costs of revenues were RMB8,926.7 million (US$1,294.3 million), an increase of 37% from RMB6,515.5 million in the same quarter of 2021. The increase mainly came from the increased server cost due to a one-off rebate in the fourth quarter of 2021 and increased fulfilment fees.

Total operating expenses were RMB21,779.6 million (US$3,157.7 million), compared with RMB13,808.4 million in the same quarter of 2021.

  • Sales and marketing expenses were RMB17,732.4 million (US$2,571.0 million), an increase of 56% from RMB11,365.8 million in the same quarter of 2021, mainly due to the increased spending in promotion and advertising activities.
  • General and administrative expenses were RMB1,640.5 million (US$237.9 million), an increase of 291% from RMB420.0 million in the same quarter of 2021, primarily due to an increase in staff related costs.
  • Research and development expenses were RMB2,406.7 million (US$348.9 million), an increase of 19% from RMB2,022.6 million in the same quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily due to an increase in headcount and the recruitment of more experienced R&D personnel and server cost.

Operating profit in the quarter was RMB9,113.7 million (US$1,321.4 million), an increase of 32% from RMB6,907.0 million in the same quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP operating profit in the quarter was RMB11,600.1 million (US$1,681.9 million), an increase of 38% from RMB8,399.7 million in the same quarter of 2021.

Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders in the quarter was RMB9,453.7 million (US$1,370.7 million), an increase of 43% from RMB6,619.5 million in the same quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders in the quarter was RMB12,105.8 million (US$1,755.2 million), an increase of 43% from RMB8,444.4 million in the same quarter of 2021.

Basic earnings per ADS was RMB7.42 (US$1.08) and the diluted earnings per ADS was RMB6.52 (US$0.95), compared with basic earnings per ADS of RMB5.26 and diluted earnings per ADS of RMB4.66 in the same quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS was RMB8.34 (US$1.21), compared with RMB5.88 in the same quarter of 2021.

Net cash generated from operating activities was RMB26,550.3 million (US$3,849.4 million), compared with RMB16,399.8 million in the same quarter of 2021, mainly due to the increase in net income and the changes in working capitals.

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were RMB149.4 billion (US$21.7 billion) as of December 31, 2022, compared with RMB92.9 billion as of December 31, 2021.

Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

Total revenues were RMB130,557.6 million (US$18,929.1 million), representing an increase of 39% from RMB93,949.9 million in 2021. The increase was primarily due to an increase in revenues from online marketing services and revenues from transaction services, partially offset by the decrease of revenues from merchandise sales.

  • Revenues from online marketing services and others were RMB102,721.9 million (US$14,893.3 million), representing an increase of 42% from RMB72,563.4 million in 2021.
  • Revenues from transaction services were RMB27,626.5 million (US$4,005.5 million), representing an increase of 95% from RMB14,140.4 million in 2021.
  • Revenues from merchandise sales were RMB209.2 million (US$30.3 million), a decrease of 97% from RMB7,246.1 million in 2021.

Total costs of revenues were RMB31,462.3 million (US$4,561.6 million), a slight decrease of 1% from RMB31,718.1 million in 2021.

Total operating expenses were RMB68,693.4 million (US$9,959.6 million), compared with RMB55,335.1 million in 2021.

  • Sales and marketing expenses were RMB54,343.7 million (US$7,879.1 million), an increase of 21% from RMB44,801.7 million in 2021, mainly due to the increased spending in promotion and advertising activities.
  • General and administrative expenses were RMB3,964.9 million (US$574.9 million), an increase of 157% from RMB1,540.8 million in 2021, primarily due to an increase in staff related costs.
  • Research and development expenses were RMB10,384.7 million (US$1,505.6 million), an increase of 15% from RMB8,992.6 million in 2021. The increase was primarily due to an increase in headcount and the recruitment of more experienced R&D personnel.

Operating profit was RMB30,401.9 million (US$4,407.9 million), an increase of 341% from RMB6,896.8 million in 2021. Non-GAAP operating profit was RMB38,120.3 million (US$5,526.9 million), an increase of 227% from RMB11,671.5 million in 2021.

Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB31,538.1 million (US$4,572.6 million), an increase of 306% from RMB7,768.7 million in 2021. Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB39,529.7 million (US$5,731.3 million), an increase of 186% from RMB13,829.5 million in 2021.        

Basic earnings per ADS was RMB24.94 (US$3.62) and the diluted earnings per ADS was RMB21.93 (US$3.18), compared with basic earnings per ADS of RMB6.20 and diluted earnings per ADS of RMB5.44 in 2021. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS was RMB27.45 (US$3.98), compared with RMB9.56 in 2021.

Net cash generated from operating activities was RMB48,507.9 million (US$7,033.0 million), compared with RMB28,783.0 million in 2021, mainly due to the increase in net income and the changes in working capitals.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss the earnings at 7:30 AM ET on Monday, March 20, 2023 (11:30 AM GMT and 7:30 PM HKT on the same day).

The conference call will be webcast live at https://investor.pddholdings.com/investor-events. The webcast will be available for replay at the same website following the conclusion of the call.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses non-GAAP measures, such as non-GAAP operating profit and non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders, as supplemental measures to review and assess operating performance. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“U.S. GAAP”). The Company’s non-GAAP financial measures exclude share-based compensation expenses, fair value change of certain investments, and interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value and gain or loss on extinguishment.

The Company presents these non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by management to evaluate operating performance and formulate business plans. The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in its business by excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses, fair value change of certain investments, and interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value and gain or loss on extinguishment, which are non-cash charges. The Company also believes that the non-GAAP financial measures could provide further information about the Company’s results of operations, and enhance the overall understanding of the Company’s past performance and future prospects.

The non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. The Company’s non-GAAP financial measures do not reflect all items of income and expenses that affect the Company’s operations and do not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. Further, these non-GAAP measures may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited. The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating performance. The Company encourages you to review the Company’s financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to The Most Directly Comparable GAAP Measures” set forth at the end of this press release.

Safe Harbor Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident,” “potential,” “continue” or other similar expressions. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as the Company’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company’s growth strategies; its future business development, results of operations and financial condition; its ability to understand buyer needs and provide products and services to attract and retain buyers; its ability to maintain and enhance the recognition and reputation of its brand; its ability to rely on merchants and third-party logistics service providers to provide delivery services to buyers; its ability to maintain and improve quality control policies and measures; its ability to establish and maintain relationships with merchants; trends and competition in China’s and global e-commerce markets; changes in its revenues and certain cost or expense items; the expected growth of China’s and global e-commerce markets; PRC governmental policies and regulations relating to the Company’s industry, and general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

About PDD Holdings

PDD Holdings is a multinational commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses, including Pinduoduo and Temu. PDD Holdings aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from the increased productivity and new opportunities.

For more information, please visit www.pddholdings.com.

 
PDD HOLDINGS INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and U.S. dollars (“US$”))
 
  As of
  December
31, 2021 		  December 31, 2022
  RMB   RMB   US$
      (Unaudited)
       
ASSETS          
Current assets          
Cash and cash equivalents 6,426,715   34,326,192   4,976,830
Restricted cash 59,617,256   57,974,225   8,405,473
Receivables from online payment platforms 673,737   587,696   85,208
Short-term investments 86,516,618   115,112,554   16,689,751
Amounts due from related parties 4,250,155   6,318,830   916,144
Prepayments and other current assets 3,424,687   2,298,379   333,235
Total current assets 160,909,168   216,617,876   31,406,641
           
Non-current assets          
Property, equipment and software, net 2,203,323   1,044,847   151,489
Intangible assets 701,220   134,002   19,428
Right-of-use assets 938,537   1,416,081   205,312
Deferred tax assets 31,504   1,045,030   151,515
Other non-current assets 16,425,966   16,862,117   2,444,777
Total non-current assets 20,300,550   20,502,077   2,972,521
           
Total Assets 181,209,718   237,119,953   34,379,162
           

 

 
PDD HOLDINGS INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and U.S. dollars (“US$”))
 
  As of
  December
31, 2021 		  December 31, 2022
  RMB   RMB   US$
      (Unaudited)
       
       
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
      
Current liabilities          
Amounts due to related parties 1,963,007     1,676,391   243,054
Customer advances and deferred revenues 1,166,764     1,389,655   201,481
Payable to merchants 62,509,714     63,316,695   9,180,058
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 14,085,513     20,960,723   3,039,019
Merchant deposits 13,577,552     15,058,229   2,183,238
Convertible bonds, current portion3 -     13,885,751   2,013,245
Lease liabilities 427,164     602,036   87,287
Total current liabilities 93,729,714     116,889,480   16,947,382
           
Non-current liabilities          
Convertible bonds3 11,788,907     1,575,755   228,463
Lease liabilities 544,263     870,782   126,252
Deferred tax liabilities 31,291     13,025   1,888
Other non-current liabilities 996     -   -
Total non-current liabilities 12,365,457     2,459,562   356,603
           
Total Liabilities 106,095,171     119,349,042   17,303,985
           
           
Shareholders’ equity          
Ordinary shares 161     170   25
Additional paid-in capital3 95,340,819     99,250,468   14,389,965
Statutory reserves -     5,000   725
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)/
income3 		(2,519,900 )   3,322,238   481,679
Accumulated (deficits)/ surplus3 (17,706,533 )   15,193,035   2,202,783
Total Shareholders’ Equity 75,114,547     117,770,911   17,075,177
           
Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity 181,209,718     237,119,953   34,379,162
 

______________________________

3 The Company adopted ASU No. 2020-06, Accounting for Convertible Instruments and Contracts in an Entity’s Own Equity (“ASU 2020-06”) on January 1, 2022, using the modified retrospective method with a cumulative-effect adjustment to the opening balance of convertible bonds, additional paid-in capital, accumulated other comprehensive income/ (loss) and accumulated surplus/ (deficits).

       
PDD HOLDINGS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$)
       
  For the three months ended December 31,   For the year ended December 31,
  2021
   2022
   2021
   2022
  RMB   RMB   US$   RMB   RMB   US$
  (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)       (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
Revenues 27,230,862     39,820,028     5,773,361     93,949,939     130,557,589     18,929,071  
Costs of revenues (6,515,509 )   (8,926,705 )   (1,294,251 )   (31,718,093 )   (31,462,298 )   (4,561,604 )
Gross profit 20,715,353     30,893,323     4,479,110     62,231,846     99,095,291     14,367,467  
                       
Sales and marketing expenses (11,365,829 )   (17,732,384 )   (2,570,954 )   (44,801,720 )   (54,343,719 )   (7,879,099 )
General and administrative expenses (419,962 )   (1,640,527 )   (237,854 )   (1,540,774 )   (3,964,935 )   (574,862 )
Research and development expenses (2,022,595 )   (2,406,677 )   (348,935 )   (8,992,590 )   (10,384,716 )   (1,505,642 )
Total operating expenses (13,808,386 )   (21,779,588 )   (3,157,743 )   (55,335,084 )   (68,693,370 )   (9,959,603 )
                       
Operating profit 6,906,967     9,113,735     1,321,367     6,896,762     30,401,921     4,407,864  
                       
Interest and investment income, net 914,643     1,351,698     195,978     3,061,662     3,997,100     579,525  
Interest expenses (303,116 )   (12,221 )   (1,772 )   (1,231,002 )   (51,655 )   (7,489 )
Foreign exchange gain/ (loss) 48,105     (23,819 )   (3,453 )   71,750     (149,710 )   (21,706 )
Other income, net 115,086     168,825     24,477     656,255     2,221,358     322,066  
                       
Profit before income tax and share of             results of equity investees 7,681,685     10,598,218    
1,536,597 		    9,455,427     36,419,014     5,280,260  
Share of results of equity investees 16,680     (78,908 )   (11,441 )   246,828     (155,285 )   (22,514 )
Income tax expenses (1,078,819 )   (1,065,613 )   (154,499 )   (1,933,585 )   (4,725,667 )   (685,157 )
Net income 6,619,546     9,453,697     1,370,657     7,768,670     31,538,062     4,572,589  
                                   


 
PDD HOLDINGS INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$, except for per share data)
 
  For the three months ended December 31,   For the year ended December 31,
  2021   2022   2021   2022
  RMB   RMB   US$   RMB   RMB   US$
  (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)       (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
                       
Net income 6,619,546   9,453,697   1,370,657   7,768,670   31,538,062   4,572,589
Net income attributable to ordinary
    shareholders		 6,619,546   9,453,697   1,370,657   7,768,670   31,538,062   4,572,589
                       
Earnings per ordinary share:                      
-Basic 1.32   1.85   0.27   1.55   6.24   0.90
-Diluted 1.16   1.63   0.24   1.36   5.48   0.79
                       
Earnings per ADS (4 ordinary shares equals 1 ADS ):                      
-Basic 5.26   7.42   1.08   6.20   24.94   3.62
-Diluted 4.66   6.52   0.95   5.44   21.93   3.18
                       
Weighted average number of outstanding
    ordinary shares (in thousands):		                      
-Basic 5,031,543   5,099,138   5,099,138   5,012,651   5,057,540   5,057,540
-Diluted 5,684,577   5,809,212   5,809,212   5,713,764   5,761,291   5,761,291


 
PDD HOLDINGS INC.
NOTES TO FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$)
       
  For the three months ended December 31,   For the year ended December 31,
  2021   2022   2021   2022
  RMB   RMB   US$   RMB   RMB   US$
  (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)       (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
Revenues                      
- Online marketing services and others 22,425,001   30,965,203   4,489,532   72,563,402   102,721,924   14,893,279
- Transaction services 4,724,189   8,796,628   1,275,391   14,140,449   27,626,494   4,005,465
- Merchandise sales 81,672   58,197   8,438   7,246,088   209,171   30,327
Total 27,230,862   39,820,028   5,773,361   93,949,939   130,557,589   18,929,071
                       


 
PDD HOLDINGS INC.
NOTES TO FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$)
 
  For the three months ended December 31,   For the year ended December 31,
  2021   2022   2021   2022
  RMB   RMB   US$   RMB   RMB   US$
  (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)       (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
Share-based compensation costs
    included in:		                      
Costs of revenues 5,729   11,777   1,708   26,624   33,788   4,899
Sales and marketing expenses 544,492   535,550   77,647   1,612,219   2,158,676   312,979
General and administrative expenses 224,155   1,279,760   185,548   792,421   3,004,327   435,586
Research and development expenses 718,329   659,298   95,589   2,343,466   2,521,574   365,594
Total 1,492,705   2,486,385   360,492   4,774,730   7,718,365   1,119,058

        

 
PDD HOLDINGS INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$)
 
  For the three months ended December 31,   For the year ended December 31,
  2021   2022
 		  2021   2022
  RMB   RMB   US$   RMB   RMB   US$
  (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)       (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
Net cash generated from operating activities 16,399,775     26,550,262     3,849,426     28,783,011     48,507,860     7,032,979  
Net cash used in investing activities (12,692,505 )   (8,559,916 )   (1,241,071 )   (35,562,365 )   (22,361,670 )   (3,242,137 )
Net cash generated from/ (used in) financing
   activities		 193     9,510     1,379     (1,875,154 )   10,079     1,461  
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash
   equivalents and restricted cash		 (26,454 )   (109,374 )   (15,858 )   (145,157 )   100,177     14,524  
                       
Increase/ (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 3,681,009     17,890,482     2,593,876     (8,799,665 )   26,256,446     3,806,827  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at
   beginning of period/ year		 62,362,962     74,409,935     10,788,427     74,843,636     66,043,971     9,575,476  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at
   end of period/ year		 66,043,971     92,300,417     13,382,303     66,043,971     92,300,417     13,382,303  
                                   


 
PDD HOLDINGS INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO THE MOST DIRECTLY COMPARABLE GAAP MEASURES
(Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$, except for per share data)
 
  For the three months ended December 31,   For the year ended December 31,
  2021   2022   2021   2022
  RMB   RMB   US$   RMB   RMB   US$
  (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)       (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)
Operating profit 6,906,967   9,113,735   1,321,367   6,896,762   30,401,921   4,407,864
Add: Share-based compensation 1,492,705   2,486,385   360,492   4,774,730   7,718,365   1,119,058
Non-GAAP operating profit 8,399,672   11,600,120   1,681,859   11,671,492   38,120,286   5,526,922
                       
Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders 6,619,546   9,453,697   1,370,657   7,768,670   31,538,062   4,572,589
Add: Share-based compensation 1,492,705   2,486,385   360,492   4,774,730   7,718,365   1,119,058
Add: Interest expense related to convertible bonds’
amortization to face value and gain or loss on
extinguishment, net		 303,141   12,221   1,772   1,219,058   51,655   7,489
Add: Loss from fair value change of certain
investments		 29,001   153,467   22,251   67,065   221,640   32,135
Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders 8,444,393   12,105,770   1,755,172   13,829,523   39,529,722   5,731,271
                       
Non-GAAP diluted weighted-average number of
ordinary shares outstanding (in thousands)		 5,747,784   5,809,212   5,809,212   5,784,465   5,761,291   5,761,291
                       
Diluted earnings per ordinary share 1.16   1.63   0.24   1.36   5.48   0.79
Add: Non-GAAP adjustments to earnings per
ordinary share		 0.31   0.45   0.06   1.03   1.38   0.20
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per ordinary share 1.47   2.08   0.30   2.39   6.86   0.99
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS 5.88   8.34   1.21   9.56   27.45   3.98 

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

investor@pddholdings.com
media@pddholdings.com

