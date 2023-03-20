PDD Holdings Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 and Fiscal Year 2022 Unaudited Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- DUBLIN and SHANGHAI, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDD Holdings Inc. (“PDD Holdings” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PDD), today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights

Total revenues in the quarter were RMB39,820.0 million (US$15,773.4 million), an increase of 46% from RMB27,230.9 million in the same quarter of 2021.

Operating profit in the quarter was RMB9,113.7 million (US$1,321.4 million), an increase of 32% from RMB6,907.0 million in the same quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP2 operating profit in the quarter was RMB11,600.1 million (US$1,681.9 million), an increase of 38% from RMB8,399.7 million in the same quarter of 2021.

Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders in the quarter was RMB9,453.7 million (US$1,370.7 million), an increase of 43% from RMB6,619.5 million in the same quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders in the quarter was RMB12,105.8 million (US$1,755.2 million), an increase of 43% from RMB8,444.4 million in the same quarter of 2021.



“In 2022, we focused on strengthening our core capabilities to improve our technological know-how and bring the benefits of digitalization to society,” said Mr. Lei Chen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of PDD Holdings. “As we enter the new year, we remain dedicated to creating value for all stakeholders through innovation.”

“We continued our technology focus with our annual R&D spending exceeding RMB 10 billion,” said Ms. Jun Liu, VP of Finance of PDD Holdings. “We will further step up our investments in technology to drive sustainable growth of our company.”

1 This announcement contains translations of certain Renminbi (RMB) amounts into U.S. dollars (US$) at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, the translation of RMB into US$ has been made at RMB6.8972 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on December 30, 2022 as set forth in the H.10 Statistical Release of the Federal Reserve Board.

2 The Company’s non-GAAP financial measures exclude share-based compensation expenses, fair value change of certain investments, and interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value and gain or loss on extinguishment. See “Reconciliation of Non- GAAP Measures to The Most Directly Comparable GAAP Measures” set forth at the end of this press release.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Total revenues were RMB39,820.0 million (US$5,773.4 million), an increase of 46% from RMB27,230.9 million in the same quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily due to an increase in revenues from online marketing services and transaction services, partially offset by the decrease of revenues from merchandise sales.

Revenues from online marketing services and others were RMB30,965.2 million (US$4,489.5 million), an increase of 38% from RMB22,425.0 million in the same quarter of 2021.

Revenues from transaction services were RMB8,796.6 million (US$1,275.4 million), an increase of 86% from RMB4,724.2 million in the same quarter of 2021.

Revenues from merchandise sales were RMB58.2 million (US$8.4 million), a decrease of 29% from RMB81.7 million in the same quarter of 2021.



Total costs of revenues were RMB8,926.7 million (US$1,294.3 million), an increase of 37% from RMB6,515.5 million in the same quarter of 2021. The increase mainly came from the increased server cost due to a one-off rebate in the fourth quarter of 2021 and increased fulfilment fees.

Total operating expenses were RMB21,779.6 million (US$3,157.7 million), compared with RMB13,808.4 million in the same quarter of 2021.

Sales and marketing expenses were RMB17,732.4 million (US$2,571.0 million), an increase of 56% from RMB11,365.8 million in the same quarter of 2021, mainly due to the increased spending in promotion and advertising activities.

General and administrative expenses were RMB1,640.5 million (US$237.9 million), an increase of 291% from RMB420.0 million in the same quarter of 2021, primarily due to an increase in staff related costs.

Research and development expenses were RMB2,406.7 million (US$348.9 million), an increase of 19% from RMB2,022.6 million in the same quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily due to an increase in headcount and the recruitment of more experienced R&D personnel and server cost.



Operating profit in the quarter was RMB9,113.7 million (US$1,321.4 million), an increase of 32% from RMB6,907.0 million in the same quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP operating profit in the quarter was RMB11,600.1 million (US$1,681.9 million), an increase of 38% from RMB8,399.7 million in the same quarter of 2021.

Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders in the quarter was RMB9,453.7 million (US$1,370.7 million), an increase of 43% from RMB6,619.5 million in the same quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders in the quarter was RMB12,105.8 million (US$1,755.2 million), an increase of 43% from RMB8,444.4 million in the same quarter of 2021.

Basic earnings per ADS was RMB7.42 (US$1.08) and the diluted earnings per ADS was RMB6.52 (US$0.95), compared with basic earnings per ADS of RMB5.26 and diluted earnings per ADS of RMB4.66 in the same quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS was RMB8.34 (US$1.21), compared with RMB5.88 in the same quarter of 2021.

Net cash generated from operating activities was RMB26,550.3 million (US$3,849.4 million), compared with RMB16,399.8 million in the same quarter of 2021, mainly due to the increase in net income and the changes in working capitals.

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were RMB149.4 billion (US$21.7 billion) as of December 31, 2022, compared with RMB92.9 billion as of December 31, 2021.

Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

Total revenues were RMB130,557.6 million (US$18,929.1 million), representing an increase of 39% from RMB93,949.9 million in 2021. The increase was primarily due to an increase in revenues from online marketing services and revenues from transaction services, partially offset by the decrease of revenues from merchandise sales.

Revenues from online marketing services and others were RMB102,721.9 million (US$14,893.3 million), representing an increase of 42% from RMB72,563.4 million in 2021.

Revenues from transaction services were RMB27,626.5 million (US$4,005.5 million), representing an increase of 95% from RMB14,140.4 million in 2021.

Revenues from merchandise sales were RMB209.2 million (US$30.3 million), a decrease of 97% from RMB7,246.1 million in 2021.



Total costs of revenues were RMB31,462.3 million (US$4,561.6 million), a slight decrease of 1% from RMB31,718.1 million in 2021.

Total operating expenses were RMB68,693.4 million (US$9,959.6 million), compared with RMB55,335.1 million in 2021.

Sales and marketing expenses were RMB54,343.7 million (US$7,879.1 million), an increase of 21% from RMB44,801.7 million in 2021, mainly due to the increased spending in promotion and advertising activities.

General and administrative expenses were RMB3,964.9 million (US$574.9 million), an increase of 157% from RMB1,540.8 million in 2021, primarily due to an increase in staff related costs.

Research and development expenses were RMB10,384.7 million (US$1,505.6 million), an increase of 15% from RMB8,992.6 million in 2021. The increase was primarily due to an increase in headcount and the recruitment of more experienced R&D personnel.



Operating profit was RMB30,401.9 million (US$4,407.9 million), an increase of 341% from RMB6,896.8 million in 2021. Non-GAAP operating profit was RMB38,120.3 million (US$5,526.9 million), an increase of 227% from RMB11,671.5 million in 2021.

Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB31,538.1 million (US$4,572.6 million), an increase of 306% from RMB7,768.7 million in 2021. Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB39,529.7 million (US$5,731.3 million), an increase of 186% from RMB13,829.5 million in 2021.

Basic earnings per ADS was RMB24.94 (US$3.62) and the diluted earnings per ADS was RMB21.93 (US$3.18), compared with basic earnings per ADS of RMB6.20 and diluted earnings per ADS of RMB5.44 in 2021. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS was RMB27.45 (US$3.98), compared with RMB9.56 in 2021.

Net cash generated from operating activities was RMB48,507.9 million (US$7,033.0 million), compared with RMB28,783.0 million in 2021, mainly due to the increase in net income and the changes in working capitals.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses non-GAAP measures, such as non-GAAP operating profit and non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders, as supplemental measures to review and assess operating performance. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“U.S. GAAP”). The Company’s non-GAAP financial measures exclude share-based compensation expenses, fair value change of certain investments, and interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value and gain or loss on extinguishment.

The Company presents these non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by management to evaluate operating performance and formulate business plans. The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in its business by excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses, fair value change of certain investments, and interest expenses related to the convertible bonds’ amortization to face value and gain or loss on extinguishment, which are non-cash charges. The Company also believes that the non-GAAP financial measures could provide further information about the Company’s results of operations, and enhance the overall understanding of the Company’s past performance and future prospects.

The non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. The Company’s non-GAAP financial measures do not reflect all items of income and expenses that affect the Company’s operations and do not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. Further, these non-GAAP measures may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited. The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating performance. The Company encourages you to review the Company’s financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to The Most Directly Comparable GAAP Measures” set forth at the end of this press release.

About PDD Holdings

PDD Holdings is a multinational commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses, including Pinduoduo and Temu. PDD Holdings aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from the increased productivity and new opportunities.

PDD HOLDINGS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and U.S. dollars (“US$”)) As of December

31, 2021 December 31, 2022 RMB RMB US$ (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 6,426,715 34,326,192 4,976,830 Restricted cash 59,617,256 57,974,225 8,405,473 Receivables from online payment platforms 673,737 587,696 85,208 Short-term investments 86,516,618 115,112,554 16,689,751 Amounts due from related parties 4,250,155 6,318,830 916,144 Prepayments and other current assets 3,424,687 2,298,379 333,235 Total current assets 160,909,168 216,617,876 31,406,641 Non-current assets Property, equipment and software, net 2,203,323 1,044,847 151,489 Intangible assets 701,220 134,002 19,428 Right-of-use assets 938,537 1,416,081 205,312 Deferred tax assets 31,504 1,045,030 151,515 Other non-current assets 16,425,966 16,862,117 2,444,777 Total non-current assets 20,300,550 20,502,077 2,972,521 Total Assets 181,209,718 237,119,953 34,379,162





PDD HOLDINGS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”) and U.S. dollars (“US$”)) As of December

31, 2021 December 31, 2022 RMB RMB US$ (Unaudited) LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

Current liabilities Amounts due to related parties 1,963,007 1,676,391 243,054 Customer advances and deferred revenues 1,166,764 1,389,655 201,481 Payable to merchants 62,509,714 63,316,695 9,180,058 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 14,085,513 20,960,723 3,039,019 Merchant deposits 13,577,552 15,058,229 2,183,238 Convertible bonds, current portion3 - 13,885,751 2,013,245 Lease liabilities 427,164 602,036 87,287 Total current liabilities 93,729,714 116,889,480 16,947,382 Non-current liabilities Convertible bonds3 11,788,907 1,575,755 228,463 Lease liabilities 544,263 870,782 126,252 Deferred tax liabilities 31,291 13,025 1,888 Other non-current liabilities 996 - - Total non-current liabilities 12,365,457 2,459,562 356,603 Total Liabilities 106,095,171 119,349,042 17,303,985 Shareholders’ equity Ordinary shares 161 170 25 Additional paid-in capital3 95,340,819 99,250,468 14,389,965 Statutory reserves - 5,000 725 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)/

income3 (2,519,900 ) 3,322,238 481,679 Accumulated (deficits)/ surplus3 (17,706,533 ) 15,193,035 2,202,783 Total Shareholders’ Equity 75,114,547 117,770,911 17,075,177 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity 181,209,718 237,119,953 34,379,162

3 The Company adopted ASU No. 2020-06, Accounting for Convertible Instruments and Contracts in an Entity’s Own Equity (“ASU 2020-06”) on January 1, 2022, using the modified retrospective method with a cumulative-effect adjustment to the opening balance of convertible bonds, additional paid-in capital, accumulated other comprehensive income/ (loss) and accumulated surplus/ (deficits).

PDD HOLDINGS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$) For the three months ended December 31, For the year ended December 31, 2021

2022

2021

2022

RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenues 27,230,862 39,820,028 5,773,361 93,949,939 130,557,589 18,929,071 Costs of revenues (6,515,509 ) (8,926,705 ) (1,294,251 ) (31,718,093 ) (31,462,298 ) (4,561,604 ) Gross profit 20,715,353 30,893,323 4,479,110 62,231,846 99,095,291 14,367,467 Sales and marketing expenses (11,365,829 ) (17,732,384 ) (2,570,954 ) (44,801,720 ) (54,343,719 ) (7,879,099 ) General and administrative expenses (419,962 ) (1,640,527 ) (237,854 ) (1,540,774 ) (3,964,935 ) (574,862 ) Research and development expenses (2,022,595 ) (2,406,677 ) (348,935 ) (8,992,590 ) (10,384,716 ) (1,505,642 ) Total operating expenses (13,808,386 ) (21,779,588 ) (3,157,743 ) (55,335,084 ) (68,693,370 ) (9,959,603 ) Operating profit 6,906,967 9,113,735 1,321,367 6,896,762 30,401,921 4,407,864 Interest and investment income, net 914,643 1,351,698 195,978 3,061,662 3,997,100 579,525 Interest expenses (303,116 ) (12,221 ) (1,772 ) (1,231,002 ) (51,655 ) (7,489 ) Foreign exchange gain/ (loss) 48,105 (23,819 ) (3,453 ) 71,750 (149,710 ) (21,706 ) Other income, net 115,086 168,825 24,477 656,255 2,221,358 322,066 Profit before income tax and share of results of equity investees 7,681,685 10,598,218

1,536,597 9,455,427 36,419,014 5,280,260 Share of results of equity investees 16,680 (78,908 ) (11,441 ) 246,828 (155,285 ) (22,514 ) Income tax expenses (1,078,819 ) (1,065,613 ) (154,499 ) (1,933,585 ) (4,725,667 ) (685,157 ) Net income 6,619,546 9,453,697 1,370,657 7,768,670 31,538,062 4,572,589





PDD HOLDINGS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$, except for per share data) For the three months ended December 31, For the year ended December 31, 2021 2022 2021 2022 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net income 6,619,546 9,453,697 1,370,657 7,768,670 31,538,062 4,572,589 Net income attributable to ordinary

shareholders 6,619,546 9,453,697 1,370,657 7,768,670 31,538,062 4,572,589 Earnings per ordinary share: -Basic 1.32 1.85 0.27 1.55 6.24 0.90 -Diluted 1.16 1.63 0.24 1.36 5.48 0.79 Earnings per ADS (4 ordinary shares equals 1 ADS ): -Basic 5.26 7.42 1.08 6.20 24.94 3.62 -Diluted 4.66 6.52 0.95 5.44 21.93 3.18 Weighted average number of outstanding

ordinary shares (in thousands): -Basic 5,031,543 5,099,138 5,099,138 5,012,651 5,057,540 5,057,540 -Diluted 5,684,577 5,809,212 5,809,212 5,713,764 5,761,291 5,761,291





PDD HOLDINGS INC. NOTES TO FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$) For the three months ended December 31, For the year ended December 31, 2021 2022 2021 2022 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenues - Online marketing services and others 22,425,001 30,965,203 4,489,532 72,563,402 102,721,924 14,893,279 - Transaction services 4,724,189 8,796,628 1,275,391 14,140,449 27,626,494 4,005,465 - Merchandise sales 81,672 58,197 8,438 7,246,088 209,171 30,327 Total 27,230,862 39,820,028 5,773,361 93,949,939 130,557,589 18,929,071





PDD HOLDINGS INC. NOTES TO FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$) For the three months ended December 31, For the year ended December 31, 2021 2022 2021 2022 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Share-based compensation costs

included in: Costs of revenues 5,729 11,777 1,708 26,624 33,788 4,899 Sales and marketing expenses 544,492 535,550 77,647 1,612,219 2,158,676 312,979 General and administrative expenses 224,155 1,279,760 185,548 792,421 3,004,327 435,586 Research and development expenses 718,329 659,298 95,589 2,343,466 2,521,574 365,594 Total 1,492,705 2,486,385 360,492 4,774,730 7,718,365 1,119,058

PDD HOLDINGS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$) For the three months ended December 31, For the year ended December 31, 2021 2022

2021 2022

RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net cash generated from operating activities 16,399,775 26,550,262 3,849,426 28,783,011 48,507,860 7,032,979 Net cash used in investing activities (12,692,505 ) (8,559,916 ) (1,241,071 ) (35,562,365 ) (22,361,670 ) (3,242,137 ) Net cash generated from/ (used in) financing

activities 193 9,510 1,379 (1,875,154 ) 10,079 1,461 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash

equivalents and restricted cash (26,454 ) (109,374 ) (15,858 ) (145,157 ) 100,177 14,524 Increase/ (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 3,681,009 17,890,482 2,593,876 (8,799,665 ) 26,256,446 3,806,827 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at

beginning of period/ year 62,362,962 74,409,935 10,788,427 74,843,636 66,043,971 9,575,476 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at

end of period/ year 66,043,971 92,300,417 13,382,303 66,043,971 92,300,417 13,382,303





PDD HOLDINGS INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO THE MOST DIRECTLY COMPARABLE GAAP MEASURES (Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$, except for per share data) For the three months ended December 31, For the year ended December 31, 2021 2022 2021 2022 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Operating profit 6,906,967 9,113,735 1,321,367 6,896,762 30,401,921 4,407,864 Add: Share-based compensation 1,492,705 2,486,385 360,492 4,774,730 7,718,365 1,119,058 Non-GAAP operating profit 8,399,672 11,600,120 1,681,859 11,671,492 38,120,286 5,526,922 Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders 6,619,546 9,453,697 1,370,657 7,768,670 31,538,062 4,572,589 Add: Share-based compensation 1,492,705 2,486,385 360,492 4,774,730 7,718,365 1,119,058 Add: Interest expense related to convertible bonds’

amortization to face value and gain or loss on

extinguishment, net 303,141 12,221 1,772 1,219,058 51,655 7,489 Add: Loss from fair value change of certain

investments 29,001 153,467 22,251 67,065 221,640 32,135 Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders 8,444,393 12,105,770 1,755,172 13,829,523 39,529,722 5,731,271 Non-GAAP diluted weighted-average number of

ordinary shares outstanding (in thousands) 5,747,784 5,809,212 5,809,212 5,784,465 5,761,291 5,761,291 Diluted earnings per ordinary share 1.16 1.63 0.24 1.36 5.48 0.79 Add: Non-GAAP adjustments to earnings per

ordinary share 0.31 0.45 0.06 1.03 1.38 0.20 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per ordinary share 1.47 2.08 0.30 2.39 6.86 0.99 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per ADS 5.88 8.34 1.21 9.56 27.45 3.98

