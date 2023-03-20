Submit Release
Global Smart Watch Market Size & Analysis

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently revamped/updated market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Smart Watch Market is projected to grow USD 23.5 Billion in 2028 to USD 97.6 Billion in 2028 at a CAGR value of 23.5% from 2023 to 2028.

Factors such as rising demand for wireless fitness and sports devices, surge in health awareness among users, and rise in technological advancements in smartwatch by market players are expected to drive the smartwatch market size to a certain extent.

Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Smart Watch Market - Forecast to 2028’’

Key Market Insights

  • As per the operating system outlook, the wear OS segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global market from 2023 to 2028
  • As per the display type outlook, the AMOLED segment holds the largest share in the market
  • The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market
  • North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]
  • Apple Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Garmin Ltd, Fitbit Inc., Fossil Group, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, Sony Corporation, Lenovo Group Limited, Zepp Health Corporation, LG Electronics Inc., Polar Electro Oy, and Casio Computer Co. Ltd, among others, are some of the key players in the smart watch market

Operating System Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Watch OS
  • Wear OS
  • Other Operating Systems

Display Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • AMOLED
  • PMOLED
  • TFT LCD

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Personal Assistance
  • Medical
  • Sports
  • Other Applications

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America        

  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Netherlands
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Thailand
  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • Singapore
  • Vietnam
  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Chile
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Israel
  • South Africa
  • Rest of MEA

Contact: Yash Jain
Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory
Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com
Phone Number: +1 6026667238
Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com

