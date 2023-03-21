Eastnets successfully migrates all its Americas Swift and sanctions screening infrastructure to Microsoft Azure

Eastnets becomes one of the first Swift service bureaus to migrate its full infrastructure in the Americas to Microsoft Azure.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 21, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eastnets , a global leader in compliance and payment solutions for the financial services industry, is responding to the increasingly complex and rapidly evolving financial landscape and becomes one of the first Swift service bureaus to migrate its full infrastructure in the Americas to Microsoft Azure. This comes after Swift announced it would enable financial institutions to connect to its network and applications through public cloud providers.Using Swift connectivity on Azure will help banks manage growing regulatory and cybersecurity challenges, increased competition and digital disruption. It will also allow it to better serve a new generation of consumers who expect more from their financial service providers.Cloud services & Information Security Group Director at Eastnets, Anas Jaber, says, “The benefits of running services in the cloud speak for themselves and we expect a growing demand for our assistance and expertise with migration. The cloud enables us to create, launch, deliver and update tailored solutions even faster and assist customers in the rollout of changes in a timely manner.”Eastnets believes that the most successful financial institutions will be those that invest in cloud technology for key business areas including payments, sanction screening and fraud detection. These investments will also see a positive ROI as the cloud-based infrastructure will free up resources for banks to focus on other deliverables and projects.As a Swift certified partner and service bureau, Eastnets is trusted by more than 300 leading corporations and financial institutions. It has clients among the Fortune 500 companies, including credit unions, central banks, tier 1 banks, de novo banks and money services businesses (MSBs). Eastnets can now provide a fully outsourced, cloud-based alternative to the traditional Swift infrastructure without compromising operational efficiency, data security, and business availability. All at a much lower cost of ownership.For more information, visit: https://www.eastnets.com/newsroom/eastnets-offers-swift-on-the-cloud-through-amazon-web-services-microsoft-azure Eastnets is a global provider of compliance and payment solutions for the financial services sector. Our suite of solutions and experience help ensure we remain a trusted partner for over 800 financial institutes across the world, including 11 of the top 50 banks.For more than 35 years, we’ve worked to keep the world safe and secure from financial crime. We do it by helping our partners manage risk through screening, monitoring, analysis, and reporting, plus state-of-the-art consultancy and customer support.As specialists in end-to-end payment systems, we turn payment challenges into opportunities, helping financial Institutions operate more efficiently and cost-effectively. That includes more than 270 corporate and financial institutions that rely on us for outsourced Swift connectivity and compliance software solutions.