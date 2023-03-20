Global Protective Fabrics Market Size & Analysis

3M Company, Teijin Limited, Klopman International, Cetriko, SL, Glen Raven, Lakeland Inc., Gore & Associates, and Milliken Company, among others, are some of the key players in the protective fabrics market.

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently revamped/updated market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Protective Fabrics Market is projected to grow from USD 5.5 billion in 2023 to USD 9.9 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2023 to 2028.



One of the major drivers of the protective fabrics market is its continued and growing use in the medical and pharmaceutical sectors. There are fabrics that are chemical resistant and can be used in research laboratories and for surgical applications. Protective fabrics are also fire and heat-resistant and have found applications in apparel for firemen and workers in the construction sector.

Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Protective Fabrics Market - Forecast to 2028’’

Key Market Insights

As per the material outlook, the polyester segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global market from 2023 to 2028

As per the application outlook, the construction segment holds the largest share in the market

The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market

North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]

Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Polyester

Cotton Fiber

Aramid





Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Fire & Heat Resistant

Chemical Resistant

UV Resistant





Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Healthcare

Construction

Firefighting

Law enforcement & Military

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA





Contact: Yash Jain

Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/yash-jain-global-market-estimates/

Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com

