Terrorism: Indoctrination Moved from Classical Means to Rapid Extremism Through Manipulation via Internet - DGSN Spokesperson

MOROCCO, March 20 - Indoctrination operations to commit terrorist attacks have moved from classical means to rapid extremism through manipulation via the Internet, spokesperson of the General Directorate of National Security (DGSN) Boubker Sabik said Friday in Salé.

Speaking at a press briefing devoted to shedding light on developments in the case of intentional homicide with mutilation of the body against a policeman in the performance of his duties, Sabik said that terrorism "has moved from the traditional means that relied on indoctrination, sorting, education, preparation and then enlistment to carry out terrorist operations, to a rapid extremism through manipulation via the Internet and the dark web."

The greatest threat is now the rapid extremism and the alleged return of members of terrorist organizations operating in the Sahel region and other strongholds of "Daesh", Sabik added, emphasizing the arrest in recent years of about 100 people who were active in the so-called "information terrorism" through disseminating propaganda to glorify terrorist operations, indoctrination and recruitment.

Thus, he continued in response to questions from journalists, the security services are working successfully at the cyber level to combat this "environment conducive to the production of this kind of rapid indoctrination."

The three alleged perpetrators of the intentional homicide with mutilation of the body against a policeman in Casablanca announced their allegiance to the terrorist organization "Daesh" about a month and a half ago before carrying out the terrorist act, said Sabik.

Regarding the mutilation of the corpse of the policeman, he said that terrorist groups try to commit crimes that generate great resonance and media momentum to achieve their primary goal of intimidation to undermine the pillars of public order, denying the personal nature of the crime and pointing out that the policeman, contrary to what was relayed, was the victim of this terrorist act at his workplace.

In this sense, Sabik noted that these extremists did not document their heinous acts because they were waiting to do so during their imminent major operations of targeting banks to obtain criminal revenues to conduct specific qualitative terrorist operations.

The dangers of the terrorist threat still remain, given that Morocco's regional environment is characterized by a series of disturbances, especially in the Sahel-Saharan region, he said, noting that the security services tackle these threats with a "zero tolerance" logic.

Sabik stressed that thanks to the efforts of various security services, terrorist threats have been neutralized in recent years.

In this regard, the DGSN spokesperson said that the retreat of "Daesh" and Al Qaeda from their traditional strongholds has resulted in the so-called "regional poles", which have moved to certain areas marked by a low level of security, such as the Sahel and the Sahara, where terrorist organizations such as the Islamic State in the Great Sahara and the Group of Support for Islam and Muslims (GSIM) are active, in addition to typical organizations affiliated with "Daesh" and "Al -Qaeda" and other organizations active in the region.