AT-Home Testing Market Size (USD 45.58 Billion by 2031) Set to Reach New Heights: Analysis of Trends and Growth Drivers

At-Home Testing Market Size 2023

The Report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscape, & competitive scenario.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At-home testing, also known as "self-tests" or "home-use tests," is frequently available over the counter (OTC) and enables consumers to test self-collected specimens and interpret the results without the aid of qualified healthcare experts. These tests are distinct from home-collection tests, which call users a few days later with the results after the user mails samples to a lab or clinic for analysis. At-home testing can be used for a variety of purposes, including monitoring chronic conditions, screening for diseases, and diagnosing infections or illnesses. Examples of at-home testing include pregnancy tests, blood glucose monitors, and COVID-19 test kits.

Allied Market Research has published a study report with the title AT-Home Testing Market Size was Valued at USD 16.66 billion in 2021 and is Anticipated to Hit USD 45.58 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 10.5% from 2022 to 2031.

Covid-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the at-home testing market positively, owing to the increased demand for self-testing kits.

The pandemic raised awareness among consumers regarding the use of self-testing kits, which is why, more people adopted self-help testing kits due to several restrictions in place.

The increased demand and production of at-home testing kits such as glucose monitoring devices, infectious diseases test kits, and other at-home testing kits increased the net revenue of firms working with the manufacturing and distribution of testing and diagnostic devices.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐀𝐭-𝐇𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐓𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭?

Rise in awareness about the advantages offered by home-testing devices, rise in prevalence of chronic diseases, increase in the demand for HIV testing kits, diabetes kits, and various others, and the easy availability of self-testing kits at online stores and pharmacies without any prescription drive the growth of the global at-home testing market. By test type, the glucose test kits segment would maintain its leadership through 2031.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐀𝐭-𝐇𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐓𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬

• Emotiv, Inc.

• Brain Scientific

• Advanced Brain Monitoring

• Masimo Corporation

• Neuronetrix Solutions, LLC

• Quantum Sensors

• the brain resource company

• Neurosky, Inc.

• Neuroelectrics

𝐀𝐭 𝐇𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐓𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐛𝐞 𝐝𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬, 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠:

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global at-home testing market based on test type, age group, distribution channel, and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

By Test Type

• Drugs of Abuse Test Kits

• Coagulation Monitoring Tests

• Others

• Glucose Test Kits

• Infectious Diseases Test Kits

• Pregnancy Test Kits

• Cholesterol Test Strips

By Age Group

• Pediatric

• Adult

• Geriatric

By Distribution Channel

• Retail Pharmacies

• Hospital Pharmacies

• Online Pharmacies

Based on region, the market in North America was the largest in 2021, accounting for two-fifths of the global at-home testing market share and is likely to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 11.6% from 2022 to 2031. The other regions analyzed in the study include Europe and LAMEA.

By Region Outlook

• North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

