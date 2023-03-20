OIC FMs Praise HM the King's Commendable Efforts in Supporting Palestinian Issue

MOROCCO, March 20 - The Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) praised, at the end of its 49th session held on March 16-17 in Nouakchott, the commendable efforts made by His Majesty King Mohammed VI, Chairman of the Al-Quds Committee, in support of the Palestinian cause.

The ministers also hailed the role played by the Bayt Mal Al-Quds Al-Sharif Agency in preserving the Holy City's religious character and in supporting the resistance of its inhabitants.

The Council also stressed the centrality of the role of the Al-Quds Committee, which is chaired by His Majesty the King, in the face of the serious measures taken by the Israeli authorities in the Holy City.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates Nasser Bourita, who leads the Moroccan delegation to this council, had stressed the centrality of the just Palestinian cause and the Kingdom's firm and constant position towards it.

"The Kingdom, in view of developments in the Palestinian territories, reaffirms the centrality of the just Palestinian cause and its firm and consistent position towards it," he said during the proceedings of this session, held under the theme "Moderation: The Key to Security and Stability".

He added that for the Kingdom of Morocco, whose HM King Mohammed VI chairs the Al-Quds Committee, within the OIC, the Palestinian issue is one of the priorities of its foreign policy.

According to him, the Palestinian issue also represents the pillar of Morocco's political and diplomatic action and humanitarian initiatives, conducted under the enlightened leadership of the Sovereign to assert the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, defend the city of Al Quds and preserve its spiritual character, its legal status and its historical and civilizational character, as well as to work to improve the living conditions of its people through the Bayt Mal Al Quds Asharif Agency, the financial and field arm of the Al Quds Committee.

The Moroccan delegation to this session also includes Hamid Chabar, Morocco’s Ambassador to Mauritania, Fouad Akhrif, Director of Mashrek, Gulf and Arab and Islamic Organizations at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Abdelali Al-Jahed and El Hassan Badri, respectively Head of Division of Arab and Islamic Organizations and Head of OIC Department at the Ministry, as well as Othman Rehhou, Deputy of the Kingdom's permanent delegate to the OIC.

This two-day session, which was attended by the Director in charge of the management of the Bayt Mal Al-Quds Acharif Agency, Mohamed Salem Echarkaoui, focused on other issues including developments in Afghanistan and the Sahel region, as well as continued efforts in the fight against extremism and terrorism and the phenomenon of Islamophobia.

MAP: 17 March 2023