Global Managed Wi-Fi Market Size, Share & Analysis

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently revamped/updated market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Managed Wi-Fi Market is projected to grow from USD 5.12 Billion in 2023 to USD 9.35 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR value of 18.5% from 2023 to 2028.



The major driver of managed Wi-Fi market is the rising demand in the services sector for faster, instant, and secure connectivity. Managed Wi-Fi helps in the system up-gradation, and integration and enhances network efficiency. They also manage networks on any device such as mobile, laptops, and computers which give consumers access to hotspots, and WLANs. Many enterprises have opted for managed Wi-Fi solutions because of their configuration, and reliability, and because it is extremely cost-effective.

Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Managed Wi-Fi Market - Forecast to 2028’’

Key Market Insights

As per the component outlook, the services segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global market from 2023 to 2028

As per the vertical outlook, the IT & telecommunication segment holds the largest share of the market

The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market

North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]

Cisco Systems, Fujitsu, Vodafone, Verizon, Tata Communications, Comcast Business, Aruba, Purple, Ruckus Wireless, and Mojo Networks, among others, are some of the key players in the Managed Wi-Fi market





Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Solution

Services

Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Government

Healthcare

Education

IT & Telecommunications

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA





Contact: Yash Jain

Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/yash-jain-global-market-estimates/

Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com

