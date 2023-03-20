Global Integrated Circuit Market Size & Analysis
Samsung, Intel Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation, Texas Instruments, AMI Semiconductor, SK Hynix, NVIDIA, Micron Technology, Inc., and Fujitsu, among others, are some of the key players in the integrated circuit market.
/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently revamped/updated market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Integrated Circuit Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.2% from 2023 to 2028.
Some factors influencing the market growth include the growing acceptance of the Internet of Things (IoT) in hybrid and electric vehicles, the significantly rising utilization of tablet computers, and the expanding use of digital photography and video recorders.
Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Integrated Circuit Market - Forecast to 2028’’
Key Market Insights
- As per the product type outlook, the logical circuits segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global market from 2023 to 2028
- As per the application outlook, the traditional computers segment holds the largest share of the market
- The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market
- North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]
- Samsung, Intel Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation, Texas Instruments, AMI Semiconductor, SK Hynix, NVIDIA, Micron Technology, Inc., and Fujitsu, among others, are some of the key players in the integrated circuit market
Request for a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/integrated-circuit-market-3869
Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Logic
- Memory
- Micro
- Analog
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Standard Computers
- Cell phones
- Tablets
- Automotive
- Servers
- Internet of Things
- Television
- Set Top Box
- Gaming Consoles
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Singapore
- Vietnam
- Rest of APAC
Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Chile
- Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Israel
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
Contact: Yash Jain
Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory
Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com
Phone Number: +1 6026667238
Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com
Contact: Yash Jain Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com Phone Number: +1 6026667238 Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com