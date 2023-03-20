Data Center Colocation Market is estimated to be US$ 172.23 billion by 2030 With a CAGR of 14.4% - By PMI
The report "Global Data Center Colocation Market, By Type, By Industry Vertical, By End-Users- Global Forecast to 2030"COVINA , CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the Prophecy Market Insights, the demand of “Data Center Colocation Market accounted for US$ 45.5 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 172.23 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 14.4%”
Data center colocation is a process in which a firm can rent physical office space, internet bandwidth or network and other resources within already present data center to position its own data center. Colocation is the practice of renting space for your servers and other computing hardware at a third-party provider’s data center facility. It is a physical facility that offers space with the proper power, cooling and security to host businesses computing hardware and servers. Data center colocation is primarily provided by data center or IT service providers. Data centers are equipped with power back up facility, IP system, and a cooling unit. Sometimes when a business or enterprise cannot have their own data center colocation, they then buy the space in terms of rack or cabinets from other colocation data centers. With the emergence of virtualization and cloud computing, the utilization of IT infrastructure has expanded. This capacity includes anything from cabinets to cages or private suites. Data centers in a colocation facility are more reliable. They offer greater protection from power outages because of the numerous data backups in place and provide low-latency networking options.
Key Highlights:
• On May 2019, CyrusOne, a premier global data center REIT has launched the company’s first data center in Bogotá, Colombia and has announced that it has helped ODATA construct.
• On July 2019, Digital Realty Trust, Inc., a leading global provider of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions, has announced the opening of four new fully-leased data centers in the greater São Paulo metropolitan area in acquisition with Ascenty.
Key Market Insights from the report:
The global data center colocation market accounted for US$ 45.5 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 172.23 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 14.4%. The market report has been segmented on the basis of type, industry vertical, end-user, and region.
• By type, the global data center colocation market is segmented into retail and wholesale. In 2019, the retail type segment is expected to hold a major share, owing to great flexibility in terms of IT infrastructure scalability. Additionally, it is mostly favored by enterprises with small to medium IT requirements.
• By industry vertical, the global data center colocation market is categorized into BFSI, government & public sector, telecom & IT, healthcare & life sciences, and energy. Telecom & IT industry vertical segment is the highest revenue generating industry for colocation followed by BFSI and Healthcare & Life sciences.
• By end-user, the global data center colocation market is segmented into small and medium enterprises, and large enterprises. In 2018 large enterprises end user segment held a major global market share. However, the small and medium enterprises end user segment (SME’s) is expected to grow at a higher rate, as SME’s have less requirement for infrastructure autonomy in the near future. The global data center colocation also provides SMEs with security and flexibility that is likely to propel their demand in the future.
• By region, North America is anticipated to dominate the global target market and hold a major market share over the forecast period, due to the emergence of a large number of data centers in this region. Europe accounts for the second largest market revenue share followed by Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa respectively contributing to the global data center colocation market. The global market in Asia Pacific is projected to witness fastest growth in terms of revenue, owing to rapid development of telecommunication & IT sector in emerging economies in this region.
Request Sample Pages:
https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/960
Market Dynamics:
Increasing need to reduce capital expenditure and operational cost is major factor driving the growth of the global data center colocation market. Additionally, combination of cloud with the colocation helps in increasing security, reducing latency, and creating cloud interconnection opportunities, which helps to propel the global market growth. For instance, according to the data published by Globe Newswire, in November 2018, the global market for colocation is expected to grow at a 15.4% compound annual growth rate between 2016 and 2020. Moreover, availability of wide options especially for small companies, full control of server security of information and required power backup are some other factors expected to fuel growth of the global data center colocation market over the forecast period. However, high initial setup cost is a major factor restraining growth of the global data center colocation market. Additionally, use of cloud based services, maintenance of the data center and updating a large computing facility, is other factor expected to hamper growth of the global data center colocation market over the forecast period.
Regional Analysis:
For detailed understanding of market dynamics, the global data center colocation market is analyzed across key regions viz North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Each of these regions is analyzed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the global market. North America market is a dominant player in the global data center colocation market and accounts for highest market share in terms of revenue as compared to that of markets in other regions. This is contributed to adoption of data center from various industries such as government, BFSI, and others, and presence of leading data center service providers in the global market. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to witness fastest growth in terms of revenue, owing to rapid development of telecommunication & IT sector in emerging economies in this region. Europe market accounts for the second largest revenue share contribution to the global data center colocation market followed by markets in Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa respectively.
Download PDF Brochure:
https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-pdf/960
Key Benefits for Data Center Colocation Market:
The data center colocation market has been growing rapidly over the past few years, and there are several key benefits that businesses can gain by using colocation services.
1. Reduced Costs: One of the most significant benefits of data center colocation is reduced costs. Instead of building and maintaining their own data center, businesses can rent space in a colocation facility, which can be much cheaper. Colocation facilities typically have economies of scale, allowing them to offer more cost-effective solutions for businesses.
2. Better Reliability: Colocation providers invest heavily in backup power, cooling, and networking infrastructure to ensure that their customers' equipment is always up and running. This can be especially beneficial for businesses that require 24/7 availability.
3. Scalability: Colocation providers offer flexible options for businesses to scale up or down their infrastructure needs, allowing businesses to respond quickly to changes in demand without having to make a significant investment in their own infrastructure.
4. Security: Colocation providers also offer advanced security measures to protect customers' data and equipment, including physical security measures such as biometric authentication, surveillance cameras, and access control systems.
5. Connectivity: Colocation providers often offer high-speed connectivity to multiple network providers, providing businesses with a choice of providers and redundancy in case of outages.
6. Expertise: Colocation providers employ expert staff with extensive knowledge in managing and maintaining data center infrastructure. Businesses can benefit from this expertise without having to invest in training their own staff.
Overall, data center colocation provides businesses with an affordable, reliable, and scalable solution for their IT infrastructure needs, while also offering advanced security measures and high-speed connectivity.
Key players in the Data Center Colocation Market:
• Atlantech Online, Inc.
• Anexio, Inc.
• CE Colo
• Coreix Limited
• Cyrusone
• Digital Realty Trust, Inc.
• Equinix, Inc.
• First Colo GmbH
• H5 Data Centers
• IBSCY Ltd.
BUY NOW REPORT:
https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/buy_now/960?licence=single_user&report_type=press_id
Key Reason to Purchase Data Center Colocation Market:
There are several key reasons why businesses may choose to purchase data center colocation services rather than building and maintaining their own data center infrastructure:
• Cost Savings
• Reliability
• Scalability
• Security
• Expertise
• Compliance
Overall, data center colocation offers businesses a cost-effective, reliable, scalable, and secure solution for their IT infrastructure needs, along with access to expert knowledge and compliance with regulatory requirements.
Key Questions:
Here are some key questions related to the Data Center Colocation Market:
1. What are the benefits of data center colocation services for businesses?
2. How do data center colocation providers ensure reliability and uptime for customers' IT infrastructure?
3. How do data center colocation providers ensure the security of customers' data and IT infrastructure?
4. What kind of expertise do data center colocation providers offer to businesses?
5. How can data center colocation services help businesses meet regulatory requirements regarding data privacy and security?
6. What factors should businesses consider when choosing a data center colocation provider?
About Prophecy Market Insights:
Prophecy Market Insights is specialized market research, analytics, marketing/business strategy, and solutions that offers strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. We also help our clients to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.
Check out more studies published by Prophecy Market Insights:
Data Historian Market - By Component (Software/Tools and Services), By Deployment Model (On-premises and Cloud), By Organization Size (Small and Medium-sized Enterprises and Large Enterprises), By Application (Production Tracking, Environmental Auditing, Asset Performance Management, GRC Management, Predictive Maintenance, and Others), By End User (Oil and Gas, Marine, Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals, Paper and Pulp, Metal and Mining, Utilities, Data Centers, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa) - Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2029
Data Center Rack PDU Market - By Rack PDU Type (Basic, Metered, Monitored, and Switched), By Data Center Type (Colocation, Hosting, and Other Data Center Type), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030
Shweta Raskar
Prophecy Market Insights
+ +1 860 531 2574
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube