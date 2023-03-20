Travel Insurance Market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 17.6% during the forecast period – By PMI
The report “Global Travel Insurance Market, By Insurance Cover, By Application - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030’’COVINA , CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the Prophecy Market Insights, the demand of “Travel Insurance Market size was valued at USD 22.24 billion in 2020 and expected to grow to USD 110.52 billion at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.6%”
Travel insurance protects you from unexpected costs and risks while you're on the road. It serves as a safety net in scenarios such as trip cancellation due to medical emergencies, baggage loss, medical evacuation or hijacking, and loss of travel papers, to name a few. Travel insurance provides financial protection for expenses or losses incurred as a result of unforeseen circumstances while travelling domestically or internationally. It usually covers the costs of lost or stolen items, emergency medical treatment, unexpected death, and travel cancellation and interruption. It kicks in on the day of travel and lasts till the insured returns home. Several firms now offer travel insurance with emergency services such as replacing lost passports, cash wire help, and rebooking cancelled flights that are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. They also provide customization options based on geographic area and the needs of covered persons.
Key Highlights:
• In 2021, All guests staying in Onefinestay's houses, villas, and chalets will benefit from Accor's cooperation with insurance provider AXA as part of ALL (Accor Live Limitless) Medical solutions, according to the company. Thanks to AXA Partners, AXA's international company specialising in help services, travel insurance, and credit protection, Onefinestay clients will be able to receive expert medical care.
Analyst View:
Convenient choices for consumers to obtain travel insurance via online comparison-shopping sites such as direct airline sites and online travel agents (OTAs), company websites and applications, and others promote the expansion of the travel insurance market. Furthermore, increased tourism as a result of increased disposable income, easier internet travel bookings, package holidays, comprehensive holiday coverage, and other factors all contribute to market expansion. Furthermore, the rise in tourism has resulted in a number of incidents, including trip cancellations, luggage and critical document loss, medical issues, and so on. Consumers purchase travel insurance to offset these risks, which is a major driving force in the travel insurance business. Travel insurance providers in the market are implementing a number of model acts, rules, and regulations, as well as developing prospective legislation and enforcing existing laws, which is propelling the industry's expansion of travel protection goods and services.
Key Market Insights from the report:
Global Travel Insurance Market size was valued at USD 22.24 billion in 2020 and expected to grow to USD 110.52 billion at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.6%. The global travel insurance market is segmented on the basis of insurance cover, application and region.
• Based on Insurance Cover, Global Travel Insurance Market is segmented into Single Trip, Annual Multi-Trip and Long Stay.
• Based on Application, Global Travel Insurance Market is segmented into Senior Citizens, Education Travelers, Backpackers, Business Travelers, and Family Travelers.
• By Region, the Global Travel Insurance Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
Market Dynamics of Travel Insurance Market:
The travel insurance market is a rapidly growing segment of the insurance industry, driven by the increasing number of people traveling domestically and internationally. The market dynamics of the travel insurance market are influenced by a range of factors, including consumer behavior, economic conditions, regulatory environment, and technological advancements. One of the primary drivers of the travel insurance market is the increasing number of people traveling for business and leisure purposes. This has resulted in a higher demand for travel insurance products that provide coverage for unexpected events such as trip cancellations, medical emergencies, lost or stolen luggage, and flight delays.
Another key factor influencing the travel insurance market is the regulatory environment. Governments around the world are increasingly mandating travel insurance as a requirement for entry, especially in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. This has led to a surge in demand for travel insurance products that offer coverage for COVID-19 related medical expenses and trip cancellations due to COVID-19. Overall, the travel insurance market is expected to continue to grow in the coming years, driven by increasing demand from consumers and the emergence of new technologies and products. However, the market dynamics are likely to remain complex and constantly evolving, as regulatory changes, technological advancements, and shifts in consumer behavior continue to shape the industry.
Key Benefits for Travel Insurance Market:
The travel insurance market offers a range of benefits to travelers who are looking for peace of mind and financial protection when they are away from home. Some of the key benefits of travel insurance include:
1. Coverage for trip cancellations and interruptions: Travel insurance policies typically offer coverage for trip cancellations and interruptions due to unforeseen circumstances such as illness, injury, or death of a family member. This can help travelers recoup the cost of their trip and avoid financial losses.
2. Medical coverage: Many travel insurance policies offer medical coverage for accidents or illnesses that occur while traveling. This can include coverage for emergency medical treatment, hospitalization, and medical evacuation.
3. Coverage for lost or stolen luggage: Travel insurance policies can also provide coverage for lost or stolen luggage, which can help travelers recover the cost of their belongings and continue their trip without interruption.
4. Protection against flight delays and cancellations: Some travel insurance policies offer coverage for flight delays and cancellations, which can help travelers cover the cost of additional accommodations and travel expenses.
5. 24/7 emergency assistance: Most travel insurance policies provide 24/7 emergency assistance services to travelers who experience unforeseen events while traveling. This can include access to medical professionals, assistance with lost or stolen travel documents, and other emergency support services.
6. Peace of mind: One of the biggest benefits of travel insurance is the peace of mind it provides to travelers. Knowing that you are financially protected and have access to emergency assistance can help you relax and enjoy your trip without worrying about what might happen if something goes wrong.
Overall, travel insurance provides a range of benefits that can help travelers mitigate financial risks and enjoy a worry-free travel experience.
Key players in the Travel Insurance Market:
• Allianz SE
• Munich Reinsurance America Inc.
• American Express Company
• Travelex Insurance Services
• Atlas Travel Insurance Services Ltd
• Aviva PLC
• MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc.
• Munich Reinsurance Company
• Ping An Insurance Company of China, Ltd.
• China Life Insurance Company Limited.
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
