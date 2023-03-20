Splenic Tyrosine Kinase SYK Inhibitors Market Clinical Trials Companies Insight

Splenic Tyrosine Kinase Market Expected to surpass USD 300 Million By 2028 Says Kuick Research

After the role of the Syk protein was revealed in the development of cancer, it has been a subject for the development of many inhibitors. Currently, only one of these inhibitors in available in the market and the pipeline too, is moderately populated. The prosperous success of the approval Syk has undoubtedly played a major role in in the entry of newer drug candidates in the market. As the protein gains more attention as a potential targets, both the number of approvals and drugs in the pipeline are bound to increase.

Fostamatinib is currently the only Syk inhibitor in use since 2018. It has been developed by Rigel Pharmaceuticals and is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia. The global revenue of the drug has been increasing every year being the first – in – class drug against the Syk protein. Additionally, another orally accessible SYK inhibitor TAK-659 has started clinical trials for individuals with advanced malignant solid tumors. Clinical studies showed proof of responsiveness, highlighting its potential in treatment of solid tumors.

Another Syk inhibitor candidate, Entospletinib had entered phase I clinical trials for the treatment of patients with NPM1-mutated acute myeloid leukemia (AML). In one study that paired entospletinib with traditional chemotherapy, patients with FLT3 abnormalities, MLL translocations, and NPM1 mutations had a larger than predicted complete response rate comparable with earlier counterparts. This set of trials for Entospletinib was started in November of 2021, and it was scheduled to end in 2026. However, a year later, in November of 2022, Kronos announced that the trial will not be continuing due to challenges in enrolling the subset of patients having the specified mutation. On the plus side, the company is still working on lanraplenib, a different Syk inhibitor candidate, which it plans to combine with Astellas Pharma's Xospata, another FLT3 inhibitor, to treat relapsed/refractory AML. This trial is in a phase 1b/2 trial currently.

While findings from clinical trials are encouraging, targeted therapy frequently leads to the development of resistance or tolerance, and combination therapy is virtually always required for a long-lasting therapeutic effect. However, combination can also give rise to unwanted adverse effects which makes it important to cautiously choose combinatorial agents. SYK inhibition causes the decreased expression of essential key signaling nodes, such as the mTOR-AKT, JAK-STAT, and RAS-MAPK-ERK pathways. In a research study, it was found that resistance to Syk inhibitor therapy results from the reactivation of the RAS-MAPK-ERK signaling pathway that can be possibly resolved by using a MEK inhibitor in conjunction with a SYK inhibitor.

The increasing prevalence of cancer cases has forced researchers to look for more proteins that can potentially be used as targeted for cancer immunotherapy. Out of the many tyrosine kinases which have been looked into as targets, the Syk has emerged out lately because apart from cancer, it also plays important roles in the development of autoimmune disease and cardiovascular disease. Its multifunctional roles have been discovered partly as the research activities have been expanding for cancer treatment. As this continues, more potential for this protein will be revealed, leading to greater interest in the development of its inhibitors. Other than Kronos Bio, the candidates under development are mainly developed by smaller biotechnology firms; however, with the shift of the R&D sector towards the development of novel drugs, candidates from more pharmaceutical companies are expected to enter the pipeline soon.





