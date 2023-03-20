SiGMA Awards Recognizes Upgaming as Leading Aggregator of the Year
Upgaming has been named "Aggregator of the Year" at the SiGMA Eurasia Awards, recognizing its leadership in the iGaming software industry.
The award is a testament to our commitment to excellence and It's an honor to be recognized by industry experts for our efforts””ZUG, SWITZERLAND, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Upgaming, the Leading iGaming solutions provider, has been named as the "Aggregator of the Year" at the prestigious SiGMA Eurasia Awards, cementing its position as a leader in the industry.
— Goga Bibiluri
The SiGMA Awards is among the most respected awards in the online gaming industry, recognizing excellence in gaming innovation and technology. Upgaming was shortlisted in four categories at the awards, including "The Platform of the year," "The Sportsbook provider of the year," and "E-sports product of the year." The company has won the "Aggregator of the Year" award, showcasing its dedication to innovation and excellence in the gaming business.
Their success is primarily due to its commitment to innovation and ability to stay ahead of the curve in an ever-changing industry. Upgaming's aggregation software offers an exceptional user experience, combining the best games from the world's leading providers into a single, splendid gaming library. With over 12 000 games from more than 180 top providers, that can be integrated with an API that allows seamless integration of gaming software into any iGaming platform.
Commenting on the award, Goga Bibiluri, Chief Marketing Officer at Upgaming, said:
"We have always strived to provide our customers with the best iGaming products and solutions, and The award is a testament to our commitment to excellence. It's an honor to be recognized by industry experts for our efforts. We will continue to push boundaries and innovate to maintain our position as the leading iGaming solutions provider."
Upgaming's success at the SiGMA Awards clearly indicates the company's leadership in the online gaming industry. With a commitment to innovation and a focus on the user experience, Upgaming is poised for continued success and growth in the years to come.
Upgaming is a cutting-edge igaming solutions provider leading the market since 2014, providing a white label, Turnkey, and API solutions for all iGaming Products. Upgaming's sportsbook boasts the most live events and the best odds on the market. At the same time, Upgaming's white label solution offers content from 180+ top providers. Upgaming's proven track record of providing reliable and scalable iGaming solutions has made it the trusted choice for businesses looking to enter or expand their presence in the iGaming industry.
Harris Reynolds
Upgaming
+41 815510000
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn