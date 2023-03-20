A Grand Easter Celebration Awaits at Fairmont Maldives, Sirru Fen Fushi

Located in one of the most untouched atolls and surrounded by one of the largest resort lagoons in the archipelago, Fairmont Maldives, Sirru Fen Fushi is the ideal paradise for a family getaway this Easter break, where guests of all ages can relax in bespoke luxuries, go on unrivalled adventures, and celebrate the occasion with an array of exceptional experiences.

From 3 – 16 April, the Secret Water Island will offer an exciting programme of events and activities where families and couples alike can hop on awe-inspiring escapades, savour exquisite culinary offerings, and revel in moments of togetherness – creating memories that will last for a lifetime.

During the festivities, guests can taste local and global flavours at the all-day dining Raha Market, indulge in Asian favourites at Kata, enjoy a spectacular by-the-sea dining experience at Azure, and sample a range of creative cocktails at Onu Onu. On 9 and 16 April, the island will host an extravagant Easter-themed lunch and pool party with live music and entertainment.

Parents can watch in delight as their little ones’ imaginations thrive as they discover a wide range of Easter-inspired activities, such as egg painting, egg hunts, arts and crafts, and cookie decorating, whilst they make friends at the Kids’ Club. Children from 6 and above will have an exclusive opportunity to explore their underwater passion and become a mermaid or merman with the ‘Mermaid Swimming Class’ available at the Dive Centre.

For experience-seeking guests, the Easter itinerary has dedicated adventures on land and beneath the surface. Join volleyball and table tennis matches, snorkel in the 9-km-long house reef to admire the incredible sea life, or dive deep into one of the flourishing dive sites in Shaviyani Atoll. For the most luxurious glamping adventure, the Beach Tented Villa is available for an incredibly unique, one-night-only, closer-to-nature ‘Sleep Over’ experience amidst the lush island jungle and under the stars.

Curious explorers and eco-conscious travellers of all ages will have the opportunity to visit the Sustainability Lab and learn how to repurpose plastic waste and create unique souvenirs, or join various ocean life conservation activities with the Marine Biology team.

Fairmont Spa invites guests to restore their inner balance, regain vitality, and achieve renewed energy with the ‘Wellness Escape Retreat’ programme. Families, on the one hand, can opt for the ‘Family Moment’ spa package, which features a calming herbal oil massage for parents and a pampering massage with a fun bubble bath for the little ones.

Whether guests are looking for a blissful retreat or a fun-filled family holiday, there is something for everyone. Book your Easter getaway today and experience the grandest island escape as you celebrate this special occasion with your loved ones, turning those moments into lifelong memories.

For more information or to make a reservation, please visit www.fairmont-maldives.com or email reservations.maldives@fairmont.com.Check out the Easter 2023 brochure here.